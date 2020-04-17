Leaders band together to produce guide

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 national, community-centered HIV service and advocacy organizations partnered to create a resource guide focused on supporting people living with HIV (PLHIV). The “COVID-19 and People Living with HIV: Frequently Asked Questions” document provides clear and culturally responsive information to ensure PLHIV and communities disproportionately impacted by HIV have a reliable resource for the latest information to help them protect and take care of themselves.

The resource guide reflects the clinical practices and information currently available put forth by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Infectious Diseases Society (IDSA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA), health departments and other local, national and global public health entities. The document will be updated regularly as more information is learned about COVID-19, the impact of co-infection of COVID-19 and HIV on PLHIV and the development of available vaccines and treatments for this coronavirus.

“Our organizations agreed it was critical to develop a well-informed resource for people with HIV about COVID-19, and we therefore are pleased to release this document today,” remarked Murray Penner, executive director, North America, for Prevention Access Campaign/U=U. “People living with HIV have specific healthcare needs and are understandably anxious about our own health and that of our loved ones. We hope that this factsheet will be helpful in providing accurate, up-to-date information about how the COVID-19 pandemic may affect our communities — and in sharing resources for support.,” added Naina Khanna, executive director of Positive Women’s Network – USA.

“The organizations creating this much needed resource bring critical perspectives and expertise about the health and well-being of people living with HIV in this pandemic, and our partnership on it is a model for how our community can support each other in surviving the COVID-19 crisis,” said Jesse Milan, Jr., president and CEO of AIDS United.

The list of collaborating HIV service/advocacy organizations who created “COVID-19 and People Living with HIV: Frequently Asked Questions” are: AIDS United, HIV Medicine Association, Latino Commission on AIDS, NASTAD, NMAC, Positive Women’s Network – USA, Prevention Access Campaign, TransLatin@ Coalition, US PLHIV Caucus and The Well Project.

info: bit.ly/2RuVCL5.

