In Memoriam: Part 2

Philanthropist and LGBTQ advocate Robby Browne died on April 11 at his home in New York. He was 72 years old. A real estate broker for the Corcoran Group by profession, Brown generated millions of dollars in fundraising for LGBTQ and HIV organizations including the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, GLAAD, ACT UP, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, SAGE and God’s Love We Deliver. In a Facebook post, activist David Mixner called Browne “the epitome of joy in action.” He also served on the board of directors for GLAAD. On its website, GLAAD says “Browne is remembered as one of New York City’s most visible, vocal and beloved gay community leaders, in addition to his long career of high-profile real estate deals in the city.” The website stated that in 1994, Browne helped friend and Olympic diver Greg Louganis publicly come out during the opening ceremonies of the Gay Games IV in New York.

