News Briefs for 05.01.20

Health org releases survey findings

Structural barriers to care and social isolation were identified as the most significant Issues for individuals aging with HIV, according to HealthHIV’s Inaugural “State of Aging with HIV National Survey.” The survey also identified significant gaps in care coordination and a lack of comprehensive resources for people aging with HIV, complicating the provision and quality of services for this growing population. It is estimated that 70 percent of those with HIV (PWH) in the U.S. will be 50 years or older by 2030.

Plea for LGBTQ census respondents sought

Instinct Magazine reported that a questionnaire. For the first time in collection history, the process is being done online with enumerators being dispatched into the field at a later date to capture responses from U.S. citizens who failed to comply. Even though the Trump administration purposely left out questions on sexual orientation and gender identity, the information garnered from the process goes to help LGBTQ individuals to have access to billions of federal funds for social programs and helps to build political power, the publication added.

Adults to receive payout under stimulus bill

More than 6.4 million single LGBTQ adults and 324,000 same-sex couples will receive the full direct payout under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the Williams Institute reported. Even more single LGBTQ adults and same-sex couples with higher incomes will receive some amount of direct assistance, and those with children will receive an additional $500 per child.

Automakers back anti-discrimination initiative

The Detroit Three automakers officially lent their name to the list of large corporations formally backing the effort to outlaw LGBTQ discrimination in Michigan, Crain’s Detroit Business reported. Detroit-based General Motors Co., Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, with its North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, jointly announced their support for the Fair and Equal Michigan ballot initiative.

Stroupe scholarship awardees announced

PFLAG Greensboro has selected five recipients of the Carter Stroupe Memorial Scholarship Award for 2020. They include four graduating high school seniors and one college student. They are: Makayla Key, Dudley High School; Sonni Dudley, Grimsley High School; Colin Chandler, Grimsley High School; Allison Fox, Ragsdale High School; Lindsey Pegram, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill freshman, former graduate of Northern Guilford High School, and former recipient in 2019.

Coloring book released

“Naked Guys: An Adult Coloring Book For Adults” featuring 23 black and white line art illustrations depicting men — alone, in pairs, or in groups — completely nude or “very close to it.” by Rhode Island-based artist Rufus has been released and is available for order online. Rufus has been creating homoerotic artwork for 15 years and launched F-A-G-S.com (Fucking Awesome Gay Stuff) in 2012 to showcase his work. Until now he has been creating mostly sculptures, using skills he developed as an action figure creator and toy designer. “Naked Guys” is his first major foray into a 2D illustrative work that fits into his “F-A-G-S” category. “I’m always jotting down ideas as sketches for possible sculpts or fun scenarios that would pop into my mind or even some real life occurrences that I just didn’t want to forget,” said Rufus. “I looked through those sketches later and was like, these are fun… I want to do something with these.”

Wedding conference slated

The National Gay Wedding Association announced the first-ever LGBTQ “Inclusive Awareness Conference, #sharethelove,” will be held from Sept. 14-17 in Palm Springs, Calif.

Teen show not shot in OBX

Netflix teen thriller, “Outer Banks,” did not select the coastal location for the series filming due to North Carolina’s anti-discriminatory “bathroom bill” history. Producers originally selected Wilmington, but moved the production to Charleston, S.C.

Republicans actually support LGBTQ protections

Metro Weekly reported that a survey by the Public Religion Research Institute found that a “supermajority of Americans” favor inclusive, non-discrimination protections. Also discovered was that marriage equality support is at an all-time high. In contrast, religious-based discrimination has increased when it comes to businesses. Other findings from the report show that self-identified Republicans are at odds with party leaders, with even a majority of conservative Republicans supporting protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.

Seniors group launches phone support outreach

SAGE Central North Carolina recently unveiled a new Buddy-to-Buddy Phone Outreach Program designed to reach out to those who would like to be contacted by phone on a regular or semi-regular basis during the current health crisis. This intergenerational initiative will be staffed by volunteers from all age groups ranging from college age students to senior citizens. The objective is to make check-in calls to those who are feeling alone during stay-at-home living. Those who are living by themselves may be overwhelmed with feelings of isolation and fear and this initiative hopes to relieve the stresses that are being experience in the pandemic. Volunteers are being sought to fill the current needs. Email sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com to learn more.

Chorus seeks to stay collected

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced the launch of SFGMC TV, a free online platform showcasing performances, interviews, singer spotlights, and more. SFGMC TV will allow supporters to stay connected with the chorus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by offering content previously scheduled at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts in a digital format.

Ukrainian clergy being sued over COVID-19 statement

Patriarch Filaret, the founder and primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, is being sued by LGBTQ organization Insight on grounds of promoting false information on television, LGBTQ Nation reported. He has blamed the coronavirus on gay individuals with regard to marriage equality.

Science, tech scholarships availble

From now to June 6, the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals is accepting applications from LGBTQ and allied community members for its Out To Innovate Scholarships made possible by an Innovation Generation grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation. The scholarships are for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) programs. Each student is funded at a minimum of $5,000 and will be awarded for the Fall 2020 academic year. Students at any U.S.-based college or university can apply. For information about the organization and the scholarships and criteria, contact Rochelle Diamond at chair@NOGLSTP.org.

QAF cast to reunite to fundraise

The cast members of “Queer as Folk” will engage in a virtual reunion on May 1 to help raise funds for CenterLink at the “May Day Home Stay Gay Play” online event, The Advocate shared. Those expected to participate are Scott Lowell, Randy Harrison, Michelle Clunie, Peter Paige, Sharon Gless, Hal Sparks, Robert Gant and show creators Ron Cowen and Dan Lipman. Thea Gill and Gale Harold have not confirmed as of press time.

NCAAN hosts virtual Broadway show

North Carolina AIDS Action Network, in partnership with Playmakers Repertory Company and Winston-Salem Little Theatre, will present its “Broadway Twisted” on May 6, 8 p.m. The show will feature alums who have performed in the show before (with some who have recently starred on Broadway) along with talented North Carolinians. The network will livestream the show over their Facebook page (@NorthCarolinaAIDSActionNetwork). Avita Pharmacy is serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the showcase. Contributions are being accepted to help support the work of the network — Medicaid expansion, potential budget cuts preparation to the HIV Medication Assistance Program and advocacy for new policies to increase access to PrEP during the pandemic.

Food insecurity an issue for LGBTQ community

Nearly 27 percent of LGBTQ individuals, an estimated 3,029,000 adults, experienced food insecurity in the past year, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Women, people of color, young adults and those with low incomes have particularly high rates of food insecurity. The percentage of who identify as LGBTQ who did not have enough food to eat is more than twice the proportion of food insecurity found in the general population.

Funds raised at livestream benefited centers

The “Together in Pride: You are Not Alone” livestream raised funds for CenterLink. During the coronavirus epidemic, LGBTQ community centers are still providing critical services such as medical care, shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth, mental health counseling, filling prescriptions, providing hot meals and check-in phone calls for older adults, and hosting virtual support groups to decrease social isolation. LGBTQ community centers could be forced to shrink their services, meaning two million LGBTQ individuals who use the centers each year could go without care and community, organizers shared.

BTAN seeking new members

The Black AIDS Institute Charlotte chapter is currently seeking members. They hope to have monthly, engaging conversation regarding ending HIV in North Carolina. Email davidl@blackaids.org to learn more. Those who are not interested are being asked to complete a quick three-question survey, to help in recruitment efforts. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/9PDBLHZ to participate. In other news, the national organization is hiring for three positions: director of national programs; program specialist (testing, linkage, case managment); and program specialist (support services).

Trans adults with health conditions at risk

An estimated 319,800 U.S. adults who identify as transgender have one or more medical conditions, including asthma, diabetes, heart disease or HIV, according to the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that adults with underlying medical conditions and older adults are at high risk for COVID-19. Approximately 217,000 transgender adults are age 65 and older. “In addition to age and health, social and economic conditions can contribute to mental and physical vulnerabilities related to the pandemic,” said lead author Jody L. Herman, scholar of public policy at the Williams Institute. “Transgender people are disproportionately affected by poverty, homelessness, suicide thoughts and attempts, and a lack of health insurance, which puts this population at added risk.”

WAF store reopens

Closet Case has opened its doors again to shoppers after South Carolina’s COVID-19 stay-at-home restrictions were lifted. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. Only four shoppers will be allowed in the store at a time and there has been special attention to recommended sanitation guidelines. Those who are unwell as asked to remain home. The store still maintains an online store.

North Star welcomes new staff

North Star LGBTQ Community Center has hired two new staff members: Kailas Coleman, program manager, and Torie Zeiner, center administrator.

Task Force appoints interim director

The National LGBTQ Task Force announced the appointment of Cathy Renna, longtime LGBTQ activist and communications consultant, to the position of interim communications director.

OutRight fund launched

OutRight Action International launched the OutRight COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund in collaboration with founding partners Calvin Klein, Inc., Microsoft Corp. and the Dunn Family Charitable Foundation. The organization has also been working on a rapid research project to document the impact of COVID-19 on LGBTQ individuals globally. The team has conducted over 50 interviews with community members in all regions of the world. They are currently going through the data and conducting analysis, and plan to launch the report shortly.

