News Briefs for 05.15.20

Southern history project nets award

The Invisible Histories Project has received the Archival Innovator Award from the Society of American Archivists. The project is located in Birmingham, Ala., and was co-founded by former University of North Carolina archivist Joshua Burford who told The Associated Press, “We strive to break barriers between organizations and their local communities to ensure that preservation and research exist in a co-productive and relationship-centered way.”

info: bit.ly/2WNPGhZ.

Pandemic report released

OutRight released a new report, “Vulnerability Amplified: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on LGBTIQ People,” documenting effects of the pandemic on LGBTIQ communities around the world. The findings show that LGBTIQ communities everywhere suffer disproportionately in comparison to other groups. Challenges include: food insecurity, disruptions in healthcare and medication access; increased exposure to family violence; mental health impacts; and threats to organizational survival.

info: outrightinternational.org.

Germany bans conversion therapy

The Trevor Project’s Sam Brinton, vice president of advocacy and government, issued a statement on behalf of the organization, saying that Trevor applauded Germany for “joining the growing list of nations that protect LGBTQ young people from the dangers of conversion therapy.” They added that research in the U.S. has shown conversion therapy to “increase the risk of suicidal ideation and other negative mental health outcomes among LGBTQ youth.” According to The Trevor Project’s 2019 National Survey, LGBTQ youth who had undergone conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to attempt suicide as those who have not. “Germany’s bold action will save lives and send a message to LGBTQ young people around the world that they deserve love, respect, and support,” Brinton shared.

info: thetrevorproject.org.

- - - advertisement - - -

Homelessness doubles for sexual minority adults

A new study from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law finds an estimated 17 percent of sexual minority adults in the U.S. report having experienced homelessness at some point in their lives, compared to 6 percent of the general population. The majority (71 percent) experienced homelessness for the first time as an adult, compared to 20 percent who experienced it before age 18. In addition, a significantly higher proportion of transgender people reported homelessness in the past year compared to both sexual minority and cisgender straight people. And among LGB people, African-Americans had particularly high rates of recent experiences of homelessness.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

Triad Pride festivals canceled

Greensboro Pride and Pride Winston-Salem have both canceled their 2020 festivals due to COVID-19. Both organizations will host virtual programs across a variety of social media platforms with information on these events being posted on their respective websites and social media.

info: greensboropride.org. pridews.org.

HRC employees laid off

Twenty-two employees of the Human Rights Campaign have been laid off due to COVID-19.

info: hrc.org.

WNCAP fundraiser a success

Western North Carolina AIDS Project has announced that their recent Dine IN for Life (take-out style) was a successful event. The organization raised over $11,000 that will be used for HIV prevention and care, as well as harm reduction.

info: wncap.org.

Military to be honored

The OUT Foundation and the Modern Military Association of America will team up to celebrate U.S. servicemembers (both those who have passed and those who are living) who have made an impact in the LGBTQ community for Memorial Day on May 25.

info: theoutfoundation.org. modernmilitary.org.

Bi org issues flag statement

BiNet USA has issued a statement saying that as of May 2020, the organization ceases and desists of all use of the bisexual Pride flag, using only when necessary the bisexual people of color flag created by Faith Cheltenham, president of BiNet. The statement also says: “Further, BiNet USA denies all responsibilities of past or future claims for any bisexual pride flag use,or any use of any previous property created by former volunteers, staff and employees of BiNet USA, including the bisexual pride flag, Celebrate Bisexuality Day aka Bi Pride Day and Bisexual Awareness Week. BiNet USA is not the bisexual community. BiNet USA has no responsibility to specific bisexual organizations or organizers unless jointly agreed upon. BiNet USA rejects any responsibility to any other bisexual organizations and organizers unless its organizers, staff and volunteers are compensated. No member of bisexual communities may use photos, written words or messaging from BiNet USA web, digital or written materials without it’s express permission. No member or bisexual communities may use photos, written words or messaging from thefayth, Faith Cheltenham without her express permission on behalf of bisexual communities; even previously provided. Any license previously given from thefayth, Faith Cheltenham for ‘bisexual community’ photos, written word or messaging is expressly revoked.”

info: binetusa.org.

Orgs join forces for youth

Bliss has announced their partnership with The Trevor Project with a campaign to help LGBTQ youth during COVID-19 due to increased isolation. Since the pandemic began, Trevor’s Lifeline saw its highest call volume in its history, with double the number of calls. On top of this, Pride events, which non-profits like The Trevor Project rely on to fund their life-saving resources, are being canceled. The partners held a telethon on May 1 to help raise funds for youth support.

info: trvr.org/givewithbliss.

PFLAG chapter awards scholarship

Concord/Kannapolis PFLAG has announced that Joshua Dawson, a senior at Hickory Ridge High School, is the recipient of the 2020 CKPFLAG $1000 Scholarship Award. He plans to attend Pace University in New York and major in Commercial Dance.

info: ckpflag@gmail.com.

- - - advertisement - - -

Winery launches Pride packaging

Barefoot has launched its new, limited-edition Pride Packaging Collection. The collection comes in four designs, with each design honoring the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ community, the company shared. A portion of the proceeds, up to $60,000, will benefit Free Mom Hugs, a non-profit organization consisting of parents and allies who love the LGBTQ community and work toward full affirmation and equality for all. The collection is available for purchase in stores nationwide.

info: barefootwine.com. freemomhugs.org.

Golds featured in magazine spread

Mitchell and Tim Gold were recently featured in ELLE DECOR telling the story of the couple’s development of a halfway house for disabled dogs, Puppy Palace.

info: bit.ly/2yCwuff.

Sheriff candidate receives settlement

Lambda Legal announced it has reached a settlement with the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office on behalf of William “Liam” Pierce, a former police officer who was denied a job as a sheriff’s deputy when he noted as part of a medical evaluation that he is living with HIV. He will receive $90,000 in damages and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office will agree to a five-point mandate on hiring, training, etc.

info: lambdalegal.org.

PFLAG, others seek protections

PFLAG National joined a coalition of 183 national, state and local organizations in sending a letter to Congressional leaders asking that they ensure the protection of vulnerable communities in any COVID-19 response legislation. The full letter can be read online at bit.ly/2YVC6fk.

info: pflag.org.

Center announces fellowship winners

The Center for Cultural Power, in partnership with 5050by2020 announced that 10 artists were selected for its The Disruptors Fellowship, a four-month fellowship supporting emerging television writers of color who also identify as transgender, non-binary, disable, undocumented and/or formerly undocumented. The fellowship is designed to change the status quo in Hollywood by investing directly in artists impacted by systems of oppression and who are working towards solutions.

info: culturalpower.org.

Literary awardees honored

The Publishing Triangle announced the winners of the 32nd annual Triangle Awards, honoring the best LGBTQ fiction, nonfiction, poetry and transgender literature published in 2019.

info: publishingtriangle.org.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.