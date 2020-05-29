News Briefs for 05.29.20

GBO org nets grants

The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center are the recipients of an $8,000 grant from Future Fund donors to support youth programming and a $12,250 grant from the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce to aid the organization’s response. Guilford is still in a shortfall this year due to COVID-19’s impact on fundraising efforts and is in need of contributions. Visit the website for more information or to donate.

info: guilfordgreenfoundation.org.

Research on youth mental health published

The Trevor Project’s research team has published a new peer-reviewed article titled “Understanding the Mental Health of Transgender and Nonbinary Youth” in the Journal of Adolescent Health. The study is included in the medical journal’s June 2020 “Pride” issue and can be read online.

info: thetrevorproject.org.

Soulforce to host vacation Bible school

“The Wild, Magical World of God’s Queer & Trans Creation!” vacation Bible school will be held beginning July 6 for a four-week online experience presented by Soulforce. Cost to participate is $69 and registration is available online.

info: soulforce.org.

CenterLink names new CEO

The Board of Directors of CenterLink announced that they have appointed longtime staff member Denise Spivak as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Spivak, a graduate of Gettysburg College, most recently served as CenterLink’s interim CEO. She has served in a number of roles at the organization over the last nine years including director of member relations and external affairs, senior director of programs and outreach and deputy director.

info: lgbtcenters.org.

Pandemic center of new adult film

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Pornstar Pandemic: The Guys,” an intimate examination of LGBTQ adult actors and their lives during the COVID-19 quarantine. The film will arrive on July 28 on DVD and all major VOD platforms. The documentary depicts what adult entertainers do when they are not in front of the camera and investigates the daily lives and routines of some of gay porn’s biggest and newest names, covering all angles of the gay porn scene from gay to bisexual to gay for pay.

info: bgpics.com.

TOY receives grant

Time Out Youth Center has been awarded a $30,000 Health and Mental Health grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund through the Foundation for the Carolinas in partnership with United Way of Central Carolinas. To contribute to the fund, visit helpcharmeck.org.

info: fftc.org.

Counting book released for Pride

“Pride 1 2 3” by Michael Joosten has been released just in time for National Pride Month in June. Illustrated by Wednesday Holmes, the literary piece teaches children about the Pride Parade (ex., “1 parade in the month of June,” “2 DJs spin fabulous tunes,” etc.) and features a diverse cast of characters and families. It also highlights the LGBTQ community, love and standing up for one’s self while counting to 10. The book was published by Little Simon.

info: simonandschuster.com.

Doc wins title post COVID-19

A Spanish doctor, Francisco José Alvarado, has won the Mr. Gay World title, Instinct Magazine reported. Even more impressive news is that he did this after having survived COVID-19. He began to notice symptoms in mid-March and spent 19 days at home in quarantine. He later returned to work after testing negative to the virus. He got the word about the title on April 3. He was given the title as the second place contestant in last year’s competition. The organization said it was time for a new ambassador and named Alvarado. The 2020 competition has been pushed back to 2021.

info: bit.ly/2TTGd8r.

Polish company honors Pride

Nail care company Sally Hansen has announced that it is introducing nail enamel that comes in eight colors to honor the Pride flag, including black and brown stripes, LGBTQNation reported. Each bottle comes with a rainbow cap to denote the special XTREME WEAR collection. Sally Hansen has partnered with GLAAD on the product line and has made a contribution to the organization.

info: bit.ly/2LZZ4di.

Candy sheds colors for Pride

The multi-colored candy Skittles will lose its “rainbow colors” in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, PennLive reported. The company’s Instagram page shared their reasoning by saying, “During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters. That’s why we are giving up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+community!” They are also dropping the rainbow colors on their packaging to show their support. They will also contribute $1 to GLAAD for every colorless pack sold.

info: bit.ly/2TDycUQ.

Jones Street rally goes virtual

NC AIDS Action Network has announced that the Crape Myrtle Festival presented HIV Virtually Speaks on Jones Street will be held online on June 10. The annual HIV and hepatitis advocacy day enlists advocates from across North Carolina to come together and educate the state’s legislators about policies that improve the lives of those living within the state who have HIV and hepatitis. Lee Storrow, network executive director, said, “With the current state of COVID-19, we want to follow public health guidelines in order to ensure the safety and health of everyone in our network. Though we will not be meeting in person, this is still a chance for NC HIV advocates from across the state to come together (virtually) and meet with state policymakers on issues impacting the HIV community.” Registration is open until June 5 at 8 p.m. and is available online.

info: ncaan.org.

HRC shares tele-med guide

The Georgia Voice has reported that the Human Rights Campaign has released its guide for telemedicine for the LGBTQ community. The organization also has provided a video overview to explain the nuances of telemedicine for those who have questions on how it works. Both are available online.

info: bit.ly/3d2T9Qx.

Trans inmate gets surgery approval

A transgender inmate, Andree Edmo, in the Idaho prison system has gotten over a hurdle by receiving word that the U.S. Supreme Court will not put a hold on her gender confirmation surgery as the case moves forward. Pre-surgical treatments and potential surgery this year are proceeding while state officials wait to hear if the court will consider their appeal.

info: bit.ly/2WZgyNj.

Catholics to hold Pride event

Sponsor New Ways Ministry has reported that on June 14, 3-4 p.m., Catholics from across the globe will gather in prayer on Zoom to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month. The virtual prayer service and global discussion will focus on the theme, “We, Though Many, Are One Body” (1 Corinthians 10:17). Because the COVID-19 pandemic is preventing many local celebrations of LGBTQ Pride from happening this year, New Ways Ministry organized this program to provide a spiritual and pastoral event during June. “Catholics have been a part of Pride events since these celebrations began in the 1970s,” said Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry. “With each passing year, more and more Catholic individuals, groups, and parishes are marching in parades and being visible in other ways.”

info/registration: newwaysministry.org/pride.

Tubi offers LGBTQ films for Pride

Streaming network Tubi is offering 22 films that are LGBTQ community focused in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. There are being offered without a paid subscription. From classic favorites like “But I’m a Cheerleader,” “Jeffrey and Latter Days” to coming-of-age titles like “G.B.F.” and “Saved,” viewers can access a variety of titles through June.

info: tubi.tv.

Falduto selected for pub honor

Brian Falduto, an ICF certified LGBTQ Life Coach, was recently named by PrideLife Magazine as “one of the 20 most influential, outspoken and optimistic individuals on the planet.” Nearly 16 years ago, Falduto became known for playing the “gay kid” in the film “School of Rock.”

info: brianfalduto.com.

‘Happening’ still reaching out despite COVID-19

The Happening’s sponsors Wells Fargo and Rosedale Medical have agreed to continue to support the event, regardless of the date, the Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund announced. It is “working hard to mitigate the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the organizations that have kept our Charlotte LGBTQ+ community healthy, connected, and supported.” In light of the current circumstances, the organization has asked that everyone to make contributions to it so that it can continue to provide needed grants to our community.

info: fftc.org/clgf.

Senate approves suicide line number

The Trevor Project has shared that the U.S. Senate has passed The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act that provides for a more simplified way for those in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. The Trevor Project has been working closely with the Federal Communications Commission to shorten the Lifeline number to three digits and expand specialized services to best serve high-risk populations like LGBTQ youth.

info: thetrevorproject.org.

VICE airs ‘Gay Marriage Scam’ documentary

VICE Media Group premiered its “Gay Marriage Scam” documentary last month that “lifts the lid on a bogus business that is cashing in on people’s search for love by promising to find their perfect partner,” the network shared. It details the practices of India’s The Arranged Gay Marriage Bureau.

info: vice.com.

Facebook names oversight board members

Facebook has announced that it has selected its first 20 members of its independent oversight board, with 20 more to be named.Among the initial picks is Pamela Karlan, a Stanford University law professor and U.S. Supreme Court advocate. She has represented clients in voting rights, LGBTQ rights and First Amendment cases. The are expected to start hearing cases this summer, LiveMint reported.

info: bit.ly/2XESqij.

Posted by Lainey Millen Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.