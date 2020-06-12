Second Super Tuesday

Picking up from last issue’s primary watch on May 29, at press time the results of Hawaii’s Democratic presidential primary that took place on May 22 had not yet been made available. Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Aloha state’s primary with 63.2 percent of the final vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders took the remaining 36.8 percent of the state’s vote

In the midst of a nationwide hysteria with sprees of protests ensuing all over the country, the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries for seven states and D.C. were in the works. In this jamboree of elections on June 2, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and the nation’s capitol were all carrying out contests which some states had already postponed in response to COVID-19.

The New York Times said voters who participated in primaries on June 2 were presented with some unruly circumstances, additionally noting the day as the most significant voting event to take place since the coronavirus began rearing its ugly head in the United States.

“On the biggest day of voting since the coronavirus disrupted public life, Americans cast ballots in extraordinary circumstances on Tuesday, heading to the polls during a national health and economic crisis and amid the widespread protests and police deployments that have disrupted communities across the nation,” said the Times.

On the brink of a global pandemic with health concerns to mount, a number of state primaries were postponed resulting in significant voting opportunities being missed that were intended to take place throughout the month of March.

Of the June 2 primaries, there were three states, Montana, New Jersey and New Mexico, as well as Washington, D.C. that were originally scheduled to take place. New Jersey’s primary was also scheduled for June 2 but was moved to July 7. Both Delaware and Connecticut were the first states to postpone primaries, rescheduling them for June 2. They have moved their primaries out even further with Delaware’s primary scheduled for July 7 and Connecticut’s on Aug. 11.

The primaries of seven states and Washington, D.C. that took place on June 2 provided a total of 479 pledged delegates that were available for allocation. Aside from Super Tuesday which took place earlier this year on March 3, there had not been a delegate count of this magnitude.

Biden continued his winning streak on Tuesday securing delegates in Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota. While the final results were not made available at press time, it is projected that Biden will have success in Washington, D.C. as well according to CBS.

