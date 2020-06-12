News Briefs for 06.12.20

Pride 2020

Shoes sport rainbows

Converse, the manufacturer of athletic shoes, has launched their Pride season line consisting of five shoe styles, a tank top, bucket hat and a T-shirt, InTheKnow reported.

info: bit.ly/375hmUr.

Frog book released

Just in time for Pride Month, author Nadine Haruni has published her “Freeda the Frog and the Two Momma Next Door” children’s book. The book series tackles subjects such as divorce, remarriage, blended families, moving and more.

info: bit.ly/2ALMbBv.

Athletic event approaches

The OUT Foundation’s #Infiltrate With Love event will bring people together globally to work out on June 28 in celebration of inclusivity and support for LGBTQ community. Added to this year’s campaign efforts will be the contribution of a portion of funds raised donated to the National Black Justice Coalition. Sign up is available online and includes information on setting up a fundraising page on social media accounts.

info: bit.ly/3eYy3n2.

Charlotte Pride hosts virtual events

As it is with Pride organizations worldwide, the Queen City’s celebration and observance will be held virtually. On June 17, 7 p.m., join in The Women of Pride: A Live Conversation. Then on June 24, 6 p.m., engage in The Legacy of Stonewall: A Conversation with Movement Leaders. More information is available from Charlotte Pride on Facebook and at their website.

info: facebook.com/cltpride. charlottepride.org.

Annual donation day ends Pride Month observance

Give Out Day, an annual event that brings together LGBTQ individuals and groups in LGBTQ community to collect funds, will be held on June 30. Since 2013 this campaign has helped to support LGBTQ organizations through generous contributions. This year the campaign is stretching out for the whole Pride Month. Prize money can be garnered for fundraising success. More information is available online. Search the site for Carolinas-based participants to support local efforts.

info: giveoutday.org.

Gaming org celebrates Pride

The Summer of Pride 2020 is being celebrated throughout June with a focus on diversity in video games, MidBoss shared. Content creators are helping to raise funds for LGBTQ charities and include Trans Lifeline, The Trevor Project and GaymerX via TILTIFY. A year-round queer games storefront will go live later this month. More information is available online.

info: midboss.com.

Digital book tour hits cities

Award-winning LGBTQ historian and author Dr. Eric Cervini has launched his 18-city digital book tour, titled the “Ditial Deviant’s Tour,” in celebration of his forthcoming book, “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America,” that was published on June 2. The virtual experience is being held in partnership with dozens of LGBTQ non-profits and organizations across the U.S. The tour brings to life the story of Frank Kameny and his fight for LGBTQ equality a decade before the historic Stonewall riots. Cervini engages in conversation with guest speakers ranging from award-winning LGBTQ screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, to local activists, to openly LGBTQ politicians like Rep. Brian Sims, to intersectional activists and academics across the nation.

info: ericcervini.com.

Retail rebater celebrates Pride

Rakuten announced that there are stores that give to the LGBTQ community through sales during Pride Month. Companies like Nike, Macy’s, Sephora, Xfinity, TOMS, Harry’s, Petsmart and others are using this time to help support LGBTQ organization through contributions. Product lines showcase Pride in an assortment of ways. Some receiving funds are GLSEN, The Trevor Project, among others.

info: rakuten.com. bit.ly/37advoQ.

Pride hits airwaves

In commemoration of 2020 Pride Month, Independent Radio KPFK 90.7 FM and The Blunt Post with Vic have announced a new partnership with the Stonewall Democratic Club to bring their collaborative PrideCast LIVE, an 11-hour marathon, on June 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in solidarity with Global Pride and Black Lives Matter. The daylong program will air live on KPFK 90.7 FM from Los Angeles and live-stream online. For the special program, KPFK is transforming its logo and creating custom on-air content commemorating Pride and standing in solidarity with the black community. Between the three collaborators, this broadcast will feature Pride-themed shows, exclusive interviews with leading politicians, queer activists, and other high-profile public figures, artist spotlights and a variety of fresh editorial.

info: kpkf.org.

Worldwide Pride org releases first appearances

Global Pride 2020 will take place online on June 27, reported InterPride, and organizers have announced the first wave of spears and artists. The virtual event is expected to attract up to 300 million viewers. Some of those participating include, but at not limited to Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India, Deborah Cox, Thelma Houston, Rachel Sage, Dixie Chicks and Kristine W.

info: globalpride2020.org.

Methodists offers service content for Pride

The Reconciling Methodist Network has offered reconciling pastors a virtual Pride worship service, “Love is Resilient,” through the month of June consisting of music and liturgy. The service is available online for congregations’ clergy. A live-streaming Facebook watch party of the service is slated for June 28 at 8 p.m. followed by a virtual Pride parade. To obtain the content, fill out the form at bit.ly/2MG8gE2.

info: rmnetwork.org.

Brands raise Trevor funds

The Trevor Project has announced that retailers and brands marketing their Pride products the organization are helping to raise funds to support the 24/7 suicide prevention and crisis services for LGBTQ youth. A quick list includes: Abercrombie & Fitch, Bliss, Chubbies, Dolce Vita, Dr. Martens, Forever 21, Happy Socks x The Phluid Project, Harry’s, Kate Spade, Kiehl’s, Macy’s, ModCloth, PUMA, WetBrush, Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, and more. The full list is available online at bit.ly/3eVMMiw. Trevor also launched its “Pride Everywhere” movement, featuring a video by Demi Lovato, to empower LGBTQ individuals and their allies to celebrate Pride in their “unique way, no matter where they are.”

info: thetrevorproject.org.

Tubi offers LGBTQ films for Pride

In celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, Tubi is offering a range of independent LGBTQ films without the need for any paid subscription. From classic favorites like “But I’m a Cheerleader,” “Jeffrey” and “Latter Days” to coming-of-age titles like “G.B.F.” and “Saved!,” viewers can instantly access a variety of titles through June.

info: tubi.tv.

Networks showcase LGBTQ content

In celebration of National Pride Month, USA Network and SYFY are partnering with GLAAD for a multi-platform campaign spotlighting positive representation all month long. Between the two networks, this campaign will feature Pride-themed marathons, custom short-form videos, fan testimonials, PSAs, all-new podcast episodes and a variety of fresh editorial. Visit the networks and GLAAD for more detail.

info: syfy.com. usanetwork.com. glaad.org.

Trans and parade books published for march anniversary

Apollo Publishers has released “Trans New York” by Peter Bussian to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Pride March. The collection includes photos and interviews by documentary photographer Bussian of the “brave and fabulous transgender, genderqueer and gender non-binary persons of New York.” Also released is “People of the Pride Parade” by photographer Alyssa Blumstein that showcases celebrants of the New York City Pride March and Dyke March.

info: apollopublishers.com.

Vodka label goes Pride

Absolut has announced the latest version of its Absolut Rainbow Limited Edition bottle. Available from June 2020, the bottle pays homage to American artist and gay rights activist, Gilbert Baker, with a newly designed bottle co-created with The Gilbert Baker Foundation.

info: absolut.com.

Bluegrass Pride fest slated

Bluegrass Pride announced Porch Pride: A Bluegrass Pride Queer-antine Festival. Airing over the weekend of June 27-28, Porch Pride is a streaming festival featuring more than 10 hours of live music over what would have been Pride weekend in San Francisco, Calif. A full schedule can be found online.

info: bluegrasspride.net/porchpride.

Workplace virtual conference launches

myGwork, a global recruitment and networking organization for LGBTQ professionals, is launching its first global digital conference, #WorkPride, to strengthen LGBTQ workplace inclusion. It is being held in place of postponed or cancelled flagship LBGTQ events. The event is scheduled for June 22-26.

info: mygwork.com.

Makeup line unveils ally initiative

NYX Professional Makeup announced the launch of the “Proud Allies for All” Pride initiative, which aims to educate audiences about what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.

info: nyxcosmetics.com/proudallies.

‘Revolutions’ hits booksellers

Author and queer anthropologist Jamie Lawson has published “Rainbow Revolutions: Power, Pride, and Protest in the Fight for Queer Rights,” prior to LGBTQ Pride Month. The compendium “illuminates” the global rise of the queer rights movement from the 19th century until present.

info: inerlinkbooks.com.

AllyUp Research to launch June 25

Out Leadership announced the upcoming virtual launch of their Ally Research study: “AllyUp: How Business Leaders Can Win the LGBT+ Ally Marketplace.” The study was completed over the past 18 months. The research will be launched on June 25 as part of Out Leadership’s month of Pride events, “Proudly Resilient.”

info: outleadership.com.

Regional

Org receives foundation award

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation recently granted funds to local non-profits to support projects that focus on children, youth and young adults. Time Out Youth Center was the recipient of a $15,000 grant to create safe and welcoming spaces to decrease the dropout rate for LGBTQ students.

info: charmeck-cf.org.

Carolina author wins literary award

Winston-Salem, N.C. author, Ann McMan, has been awarded the Lambda Literary Award in the Lesbian Mystery category for her novel, “Galileo.” The announcement came from Vanity Fair magazine. This is McMan’s second Lammy which she won in 2019.

info: lambdaliterary.org/awards/2020-winners. annmcman.com.

Screenings choice winners announced

Charlotte Pride has shared that “Exchange” took the top spot in the Best Short-Viewers’ Choice vote from the LGBTQ Shorts Showcase: Stay-At-Home Edition from Reel Out Charlotte. “After That Party” and “Public Life” were named runners-up.

info: charlottepride.org.

Global

Senior population to double

LGBTQ Nation reported that 2.4 million LGBTQ seniors reside in the U.S. according to the American Psychological Association and by 2030 the numbers are projected to reach 7 million. In light of that, a sampling of resources were made available in the article to assist those who are or will be among this population. They are: SAGE, AARP, National LGBT Senior Hotline, National Center for Transgender Equality and Gay and Lesbian Medical Association.

info: bit.ly/2A0l7OY.

Library shares hot gay TV scenes list

Mr. Man’s online library of male nude scenes in film has revealed its “Hottest Gay TV Scenes of All Time” and includes individuals such as Ryan O’Connell, Billy Porter and Omid Abtahi, among others.

info: bit.ly/3cFEn1d.

Filmmaker releases new content

Josh Cox recently released his queer, summer romance feature film, “Summer of Mesa,” on YouTube.

info: americana.pictures.

Org names top 50 innovators

Fast Company has named its Top Queer 50 Innovators in technology, business and beyond. Those LGBTQ women and non-binary innovators listed are considered by Fast Company to be trailblazers and advocates who have shifted the paradigm in their fields.

info: bit.ly/2MQpA9L.

Weddings boost economy

A Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles analysis revealed that same-sex wedding spending by the 293,000 couples and their out-of-state guests after marriage equality has boosted state and local economies by an estimated $3.8 billion. More than half of married same-sex couples have wed since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

Zamora scholarships apps open

The National AIDS Memorial is now accepting applications for the Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship, which will award 10 financial scholarships for the fall 2020/spring 2021 semesters to eligible students who complete the application requirements by July 20. The scholarship helps support the education of young individuals who are engaged in a variety of HIV-related work in their schools, communities and chosen academic fields. Applications are available online at aidsmemorial.org/programs.

info: aidsmemorial.org.

Crowdfunding project seeks queer videos

VideoOut Founder Jordan Reeves is raising funds so that they can bring his 50 videos in 30 days project to fruition. The film project amplifies LGBTQ stories so that everyone can hear an LGBTQ person talking proudly about being queer, even those from the hardest places to live for LGBTQ individuals. With the challenges presented by COVID-19, which are preventing the organization from traveling to the focus states of Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, VideoOut decided to move their project entirely online. Reeves has launched a GoFundMe charity campaign with the goal of raising $3,750 which will be used to produce 50 videos.

info: bit.ly/2XFGYnL.

Trans woman helps seniors’

Robina Asti, a transgender woman and 99 years old, has been working to raise $1 million to helps seniors Inside Edition reported. The Cloud Dancers Foundation grants wishes for individuals and seniors who are faced with discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

info: ietv.co/3h4zgva.

Black leader dies

Dr. Ron Simmons, a longtime leader in ensuring black individuals are centered in the HIV/AIDS movement, has died, The Black AIDS Institute reported. Simmons was a leader, mentor and historian, Institute founder Phill Wilson shared. “Ron chronicled our lives and gave life to our stories before we knew we had stories to tell or lives worth being chronicled. From his seminal work as an openly gay professor at Howard University, to raising the profile of the National Coalition of Black Lesbians and Gays to his entrepreneurial visionary work with Us Helping Us, Ron always knew we we had been, where we were, and where we were going. Most importantly in the darkest of times, no matter how fractured we might have been, Ron was always willing to smile and celebrate our humanity, no matter what our differences might have been.” After retiring from Us Helping Us, Simmons had done seminal work in developing evidence-based, culturally relevant HIV interventions for “black same-gender loving men.”

info: blackaids.org.

Ad network launches influencer community

The Gay Ad Network has launched its LGBTQ+ influencer community initiative across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

info: hbit.ly/2A5rAYW.

Trans dating app available

Transer, a new dating application for transgender individuals, has been released. Transer makes it possible to meet and connect with verified transgender women seeking real, active relationships, developers said.

info: gotranser.com.

Parents network created

The Q Christian Fellowship has created its Parents Take Action (PTA) to support youth and LGBTQ individuals so that they may feel a sense of belonging to a community where they are “deeply and unconditionally loved.” Membership is $20 per month.

info: qchristian.org/pta.

Activism award open for application

The National AIDS Memorial is now accepting applications for a newly created program, the Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award, that offers support to artist-activists who are working and committed to making a difference in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The award is being funded through a grant from ViiV Healthcare and is intended to support one young “artivist,” 27 years of age or younger, selected annually, to receive a $5,000 award. Details about application process and requirements for the award can be found at online. The first awardee will be announced in August 2020. Interested artist-activists must submit a full application by July 20 to be considered for the award.

info: aidsmemorial.org. viivhealthcare.com.

Poetry series showcased on PBS

Season 2 of the PBS show “Poetry in America” is now available online. It includes a number of LGBTQ guests and poets who talk about themed episodes and explore single American poems. Additionally, one of the show’s guests, Adrienne Raphel, made a crossword puzzle to celebrate Walt Whitman. Visit poetryinamerica.org/episode/leaves-of-grass to get the solution to the puzzle.

info: poetryinamerica.org.

Census ‘queering’ phase launched

The National LGBTQ Task Force has launched its phase two of their “Queer the Census” campaign, continuing to mobilize LGBTQ individuals across the country and ensure that the LGBTQ community is counted in the 2020 Census. Virtual tours of the Census take people through the form question by question, and the initiative works with volunteers to make thousands of phone calls to LGBTQ people to make sure they know how to fill out the Census.

info: queerthecensus.org.

Military spouse scholarship app open

The Modern Military Association of America is now accepting applications for its Spouse Scholarship program. The awarded funds go to 10 individuals annually. Deadline for submission is June 30.

info: bit.ly/2Ulhjyp.

