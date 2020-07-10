Men: Mineral, Vegetable or Just Plain Horny?

Dear Trinity,

Why are men always so endlessly horny and promiscuous? Sometimes it gets in the way of everything.

Yours, Horny To Know, Detroit, MI

Dear Horny To Know,

Men have a built-in primitive instinct to spread their seed. Whether they like it or not, they get horny and sometimes end up doing primitive things to fulfill that instinct, like promiscuity. Also, honey, I’m not even sure if the modern male species of today realizes how primitive they are when it comes to sex and/or chasing after sex!

Hugs, Trinity

Hey Trinity,

Not too long ago you expressed an appreciation for the circuit party phenomenon. Are you advocating drugs and sex? Don’t you think circuit parties are ruining gay culture?

Sincerely, Circuit Wonders, LA, CA

- - - advertisement - - -

Hey Circuit Wonders,

Circuit parties and drugs are not my forte. While I pray gay culture moves away from drugs, I’m aware that they are part of that party scene. I’ll admit, though, when I did go to Montreal’s Black & Blue and Miami’s Winter Party the eye candy was unbelievable, yet the drugged-out men were a hard reality. Now, pumpkin, is it ruining gay culture or/and is it just a part of it? That’s yet to be determined. (Whatever situation you find yourself in, like my cartoon shows, make smart choices.)

Hello Trinity,

I’m having an affair with a guy who has confessed to having a lover for the past seven years who he doesn’t live with, and he sees a guy he calls his “boyfriend,” plus he’s an escort. Am I crazy for having this affair?

Man Crazy, Provincetown, MA

Hello Crazy,

A lover, a boyfriend and you! I smell addiction everywhere. If you’re thinking of him as a future “anything,” then start tying the knot, around your neck. However, if you’re simply having an adventurous affair, then have fun and keep plenty of bandages close by. Oh, and, pumpkin, if on your 80th birthday you look back at this affair and laugh yourself right out of your wheelchair, then yes… it was worth it!

Kisses, Trin.

- - - advertisement - - -

Dearest Trinity,

My girlfriend of 10 months is deeply in love with me, but I don’t love her anymore. I’m afraid to tell her to her face, so I’m thinking of just vanishing. I know it’s cold, but I’m afraid.

Help! Vanishing Act, Tulsa, OK

Dearest Vanishing Act,

There are good and smart ways to dump someone, but…vanishing is definitely not one of them, unless your life is in danger. Otherwise vanishing is just evil, pure evil. But… even better, darling, try reading:

Trinity’s Evil Scenarios For Dumping Someone Inhumanely

1. After two months of Internet dating, he flies across country to finally meet you, but… you never pick him up and leave him stranded at the airport.

2. Just as you’re starting to make love, you blow out the candles and whisper, “I… don’t… want to be with you anymore.”

3. It’s your third date. She gets out of the taxi, and you… run away, for good!

4. He throws a huge party, so all his friends can meet you. Everyone shows up… except you!

5. Without communicating anything, you suddenly stop answering his phone calls, his emails or your front door.

6. In the middle of Grand Central Station you yell, “I hate you” and leave her crying!

7. You’re at your boyfriend’s family reunion, and everyone’s drunk. Suddenly, you stand up to announce, “I’m a… lesbian!”

8. Her dog just died, and she got COVID-19, but you decide to sit her down anyway and tell her that, “it’s not working out!”

9. You ask her to meet you at her favorite restaurant for a surprise! But the surprise is a big bouquet of flowers with a card that says, “It’s over!”

10. Lastly, you’re having an affair with your date’s best friend. You’re all three at dinner when you announce, “I want to live as a threesome couple!”

With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking,” a weekly radio drama performed globally, and is now minister of sponsor, WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings, wigministries.org, Gay Spirituality for the Next Generation! Learn more at telltrinity.com. Send emails to: trinity@telltrinity.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -