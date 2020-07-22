Tucker Resigns from TOY ED Post

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rodney Tucker, who has served as Time Out Youth Center’s (TOY) executive director for the last 10 years, has resigned his position with the organization.

Erin Goldstein, TOY board chair, shared in an email to community members that the board was “grateful to Rodney for his 10 years of service. Under his leadership, the organization has experienced tremendous growth and became an influential agent for change.”

Tucker was approached by qnotes about his departure from TOY but was not prepared to make a statement at the time.

Goldstein was also queried, but had not responded to questions at the time this story was posted.

In the meantime, the organization’s board is working with a human resource consultant they have hired to find a replacement for Tucker. They will review the requirements for the position, craft the job posting and launch their nationwide search effort in the early fall.

While all of this is transpiring, O’Neale Atkinson will serve as the interim executive director. He has been with TOY since 2013. He holds a Master of Social Work degree from the University of South Carolina. He is a nationally-recognized trainer on LGBTQ issues, and has previously worked with The LGBT Community Center of Charlotte and served as editor at qnotes.

“Time Out Youth Center has long been a place that is open to all and closed to none,” Atkinson shared. “We will continue to work to promote awareness, understanding, acceptance and inclusion for LGBTQ youth.”

qnotes will update this news story or provide a new one based upon feedback and answers to the news organization’s queries.

