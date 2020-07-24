InFocus: Charlotte 2020 — LGBTQ Newcomer and Community Resource Guide
qnotes presents its annual newcomer, visitor and resident guide for Charlotte’s LGBTQ community. In print and online, find all the resources you need to make the best of your time here, whether you’re in for a short trip to the city, it’s your new-found home or your home of many years! Listings including Charlotte’s jump to the 15th spot nationally, governmental and community resources, annual events and the location of the QC’s bar scene.
Char-Meck Government Leadership
Local & Regional LGBTQ Community Resources
The Queen City’s LGBTQ Bar Scene
