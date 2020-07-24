QC LGBTQ Events
February
Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala
hrccarolina.org.
Annual HRC black-tie fundraiser.
March
After Dark|Unlimited
gmccharlotte.org.
April
Reel Out Charlotte
reelout.org.
An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films. (Recheduled for 2020 to Oct. 21-Nov. 1 due to COVID-19.)
House of Mercy AIDS Walk
thehouseofmercy.org.
Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.
Big Gay Sing
gmccharlotte.org.
Annual Broadway performance event.
May
The Happening
fftc.org/clgf.
Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.
Queen City Drag Race
queencitydragrace.com.
Local drag stars perform at this annual team relay drag race.
RAIN AIDS Walk
carolinarain.org.
This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.
Speed Street
600festival.com.
Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motor sports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.
June
Taste of Charlotte
tasteofcharlotte.com.
This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte. (Reschedule this year to Sept. 18-20 due to COVID-19.)
Time Out Youth Gala
timeoutyouth.org.
An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth Center.
July
Charlotte Black Pride
charlotteblackpride.org.
Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBT community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.
Bear-B-Que
charlottepride.org/bbq.
One of Charlotte Pride’s largest events outside of each year’s festival and parade. Putting the “fun” in fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte Pride Scholarship.
August
Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org.
Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride, Trans Pride, Women’s Pride and Reel Out (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration. (Reschedule this year to Aug. 1 via livestream due to COVID-19. See page 11 for more details.)
Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade
charlottepride.org/parade.
Bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march in Uptown Charlotte. (Reschedule this year to Aug. 2 via livestream due to COVID-19. See page 11 for more details.)
Flourish Queer Arts Consortium
charlottepride.org/arts.
A “Festival within a festival,” Flourish showcases Charlotte’s rich LGBTQ arts and cultural community during Charlotte Pride.
LGBT-Friendly College Fair
campuspride.org.
Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte. Held during Charlotte Pride.
September
Festival in the Park
festivalinthepark.org.
Charlotte’s annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.
October
OUTSpoken
bit.ly/2WEctxI.
UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.
November
Gay Bingo Charlotte
carolinarain.org.
An annual fundraiser that helps support the work of RAIN.
December
World AIDS Day Luncheon
carolinarain.org/events/luncheon.
This annual event draws people together in solidarity to pay tribute to the millions of people living with HIV/AIDS, raise awareness of the global impact of HIV/AIDS, and celebrate victories that are allowing more people to live longer and healthier lives.