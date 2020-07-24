QC LGBTQ Events

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

February

Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala

hrccarolina.org.

Annual HRC black-tie fundraiser.

March

After Dark|Unlimited

gmccharlotte.org.

April

Reel Out Charlotte

reelout.org.

An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films. (Recheduled for 2020 to Oct. 21-Nov. 1 due to COVID-19.)

House of Mercy AIDS Walk

thehouseofmercy.org.

Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.

Big Gay Sing

gmccharlotte.org.

Annual Broadway performance event.

May

The Happening

fftc.org/clgf.

Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.

Queen City Drag Race

queencitydragrace.com.

Local drag stars perform at this annual team relay drag race.

RAIN AIDS Walk

carolinarain.org.

This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.

Speed Street

600festival.com.

Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motor sports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.

June

Taste of Charlotte

tasteofcharlotte.com.

This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte. (Reschedule this year to Sept. 18-20 due to COVID-19.)

Time Out Youth Gala

timeoutyouth.org.

An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth Center.

July

Charlotte Black Pride

charlotteblackpride.org.

Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBT community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.

Bear-B-Que

charlottepride.org/bbq.

One of Charlotte Pride’s largest events outside of each year’s festival and parade. Putting the “fun” in fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Charlotte Pride Scholarship.

August

Charlotte Pride

charlottepride.org.

Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride, Trans Pride, Women’s Pride and Reel Out (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration. (Reschedule this year to Aug. 1 via livestream due to COVID-19. See page 11 for more details.)

Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade

charlottepride.org/parade.

Bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march in Uptown Charlotte. (Reschedule this year to Aug. 2 via livestream due to COVID-19. See page 11 for more details.)

Flourish Queer Arts Consortium

charlottepride.org/arts.

A “Festival within a festival,” Flourish showcases Charlotte’s rich LGBTQ arts and cultural community during Charlotte Pride.

LGBT-Friendly College Fair

campuspride.org.

Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte. Held during Charlotte Pride.

September

Festival in the Park

festivalinthepark.org.

Charlotte’s annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.

October

OUTSpoken

bit.ly/2WEctxI.

UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.

November

Gay Bingo Charlotte

carolinarain.org.

An annual fundraiser that helps support the work of RAIN.

December

World AIDS Day Luncheon

carolinarain.org/events/luncheon.

This annual event draws people together in solidarity to pay tribute to the millions of people living with HIV/AIDS, raise awareness of the global impact of HIV/AIDS, and celebrate victories that are allowing more people to live longer and healthier lives.

