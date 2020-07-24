Char-Meck Government Leadership

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

Charlotte Mayor and City Council

Mayor Viola Alexander Lyles

Democrat

Elected 2017; re-elected 2019

mayor@charlottenc.gov

704-336-2241

Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member at-Large Julie Eiselt

Democrat

Elected 2015; re-elected 2017, 2019

Committees:

Small Business Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment (chair), Great Neighborhoods, Budget and Effectiveness (vice chair)

704-336-4099

julie.eiselt@charlottenc.gov

At Large

Dimple Ajmera

Democrat

Elected 2017; re-elected 2019

Committees:

Small Business Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development, Safe Communities, Budget and Effectiveness

704-336-2777

dimple.ajmera@charlottenc.gov

James Mitchell, Jr.

Democrat

Elected 2015; re-elected 2017, 2019

Committees:

Small Business Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development (chair), Safe Communities (vice chair), Intergovermental Relations

704-336-3430

james.mitchell@charlottenc.gov

Braxton Winston

Democrat

Elected 2017; re-elected 2019

Committees:

Housing Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment, Great Neighborhoods (vice chair), Intergovermental Relations (co-chair)

704-336-3185

braxton.winston@charlottenc.gov

District 1 (Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly)

Larken Egleston

Democrat

Elected 2017; re-elected 2019

Committees:

Airport Task Force Group, Housing Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment (vice chair), Safe Communities (chair), Intergovermental Relations

704-336-3433

larken.egleston@charlottenc.gov

District 2 (Central Business District, Third and Fourth Wards, Wesley Heights)

Malcolm Graham

Democrat

Elected 2019

Committee:

Housing Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development, Great Neighborhoods (chair), Budget and Effectiveness

704-336-6105

malcolm.graham@ci.charlotte.nc.us

District 3 (West Charlotte)

Victoria Watlington

Democrat

Elected 2019

Committees:

Airport Task Force Group, Safe Communities, Great Neighborhoods

704-336-3435

victoria.watlington@charlottenc.gov

District 4 (northeast Charlotte, from The Plaza to the City Limits. I-85 North runs through)

Renee’ Johnson

Democrat

Elected 2019

Committees:

Housing Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development, Safe Communities, Budget and Effectiveness

704-336-3436

renee.Johnson@charlottenc.gov

District 5 (East Charlotte, near N Sharon Amity Rd., Albemarle Rd., Rama Rd., and Idlewild Rd.)

Matt Newton

Democrat

Elected 2017; re-elected 2019

Committees:

Airport Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment, Intergovermental Relations

704-336-3432

matt.newton@charlottenc.gov

District 6 (South Charlotte)

Tariq Bokhari

Republican

Elected 2017; re-elected 2019

Committees:

Small Business Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development (vice chair), Great Neighborhoods, Intergovermental Relations (co-chair)

704-336-3431

tariq.bokhari@charlottenc.gov

District 7 (Southeast Charlotte, along Highway 51)

Edmund H. Driggs

Republican

Elected 2017; re-elected 2019

Committees:

Airport Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment, Budget and Effectiveness (chair)

704-432-7077

edriggs@charlottenc.gov

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are responsible for adopting the annual county budget, setting the county property tax rate and assessing and establishing priority of the many community needs, especially relating to health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment. The board also makes appointments to citizen advisory committees.

Elections for the Board are held in November of even-numbered years. Six commissioners are elected by district and three are elected at large.

At Large

Pat Cotham

Democrat

Elected 2014

980-314-2874

pat.cotham@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Trevor M. Fuller

Democrat

Elected 2014

980-314-2871

trevor.fuller@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Ella B. Scarborough

Democrat

Elected 2014

980-314-2879

ella.scarborough@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 1

Elaine Powell, Vice Chair

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2876

elaine.powell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 2

Vilma D. Leake

Democrat

Elected 2008

980-314-2875

vilma.leake@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 3

George Dunlap, Chairman of the Board

Democrat

Elected 2012

980-314-2873

george.dunlap@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 4

Mark Jerrell

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2872

mark.jerell@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 5

Susan B. Harden

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2877

susan.harden@mecklenburgcountync.gov

District 6

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

Democrat

Elected 2018

980-314-2878

susan.rodriguez-mcdowell@mecklenburg

countync.gov

