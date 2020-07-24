Char-Meck Government Leadership
City Council and Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
Charlotte Mayor and City Council
Mayor Viola Alexander Lyles
Democrat
Elected 2017; re-elected 2019
mayor@charlottenc.gov
704-336-2241
Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Member at-Large Julie Eiselt
Democrat
Elected 2015; re-elected 2017, 2019
Committees:
Small Business Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment (chair), Great Neighborhoods, Budget and Effectiveness (vice chair)
704-336-4099
julie.eiselt@charlottenc.gov
At Large
Dimple Ajmera
Democrat
Elected 2017; re-elected 2019
Committees:
Small Business Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development, Safe Communities, Budget and Effectiveness
704-336-2777
dimple.ajmera@charlottenc.gov
James Mitchell, Jr.
Democrat
Elected 2015; re-elected 2017, 2019
Committees:
Small Business Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development (chair), Safe Communities (vice chair), Intergovermental Relations
704-336-3430
james.mitchell@charlottenc.gov
Braxton Winston
Democrat
Elected 2017; re-elected 2019
Committees:
Housing Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment, Great Neighborhoods (vice chair), Intergovermental Relations (co-chair)
704-336-3185
braxton.winston@charlottenc.gov
District 1 (Dilworth, Plaza-Midwood, Grier Heights, Freedom Park, Myers Park, Eastover, Elizabeth, Chantilly)
Larken Egleston
Democrat
Elected 2017; re-elected 2019
Committees:
Airport Task Force Group, Housing Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment (vice chair), Safe Communities (chair), Intergovermental Relations
704-336-3433
larken.egleston@charlottenc.gov
District 2 (Central Business District, Third and Fourth Wards, Wesley Heights)
Malcolm Graham
Democrat
Elected 2019
Committee:
Housing Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development, Great Neighborhoods (chair), Budget and Effectiveness
704-336-6105
malcolm.graham@ci.charlotte.nc.us
District 3 (West Charlotte)
Victoria Watlington
Democrat
Elected 2019
Committees:
Airport Task Force Group, Safe Communities, Great Neighborhoods
704-336-3435
victoria.watlington@charlottenc.gov
District 4 (northeast Charlotte, from The Plaza to the City Limits. I-85 North runs through)
Renee’ Johnson
Democrat
Elected 2019
Committees:
Housing Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development, Safe Communities, Budget and Effectiveness
704-336-3436
renee.Johnson@charlottenc.gov
District 5 (East Charlotte, near N Sharon Amity Rd., Albemarle Rd., Rama Rd., and Idlewild Rd.)
Matt Newton
Democrat
Elected 2017; re-elected 2019
Committees:
Airport Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment, Intergovermental Relations
704-336-3432
matt.newton@charlottenc.gov
District 6 (South Charlotte)
Tariq Bokhari
Republican
Elected 2017; re-elected 2019
Committees:
Small Business Task Force Group, Workforce and Business Development (vice chair), Great Neighborhoods, Intergovermental Relations (co-chair)
704-336-3431
tariq.bokhari@charlottenc.gov
District 7 (Southeast Charlotte, along Highway 51)
Edmund H. Driggs
Republican
Elected 2017; re-elected 2019
Committees:
Airport Task Force Group, Transportation, Planning and Environment, Budget and Effectiveness (chair)
704-432-7077
edriggs@charlottenc.gov
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners
The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are responsible for adopting the annual county budget, setting the county property tax rate and assessing and establishing priority of the many community needs, especially relating to health, education, welfare, mental health and the environment. The board also makes appointments to citizen advisory committees.
Elections for the Board are held in November of even-numbered years. Six commissioners are elected by district and three are elected at large.
At Large
Pat Cotham
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2874
pat.cotham@mecklenburgcountync.gov
Trevor M. Fuller
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2871
trevor.fuller@mecklenburgcountync.gov
Ella B. Scarborough
Democrat
Elected 2014
980-314-2879
ella.scarborough@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 1
Elaine Powell, Vice Chair
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2876
elaine.powell@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 2
Vilma D. Leake
Democrat
Elected 2008
980-314-2875
vilma.leake@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 3
George Dunlap, Chairman of the Board
Democrat
Elected 2012
980-314-2873
george.dunlap@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 4
Mark Jerrell
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2872
mark.jerell@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 5
Susan B. Harden
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2877
susan.harden@mecklenburgcountync.gov
District 6
Susan Rodriguez-McDowell
Democrat
Elected 2018
980-314-2878
susan.rodriguez-mcdowell@mecklenburg
countync.gov