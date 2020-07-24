Local & Regional LGBTQ Community Resources
Providing Support for All
Advocacy
ACLU of North Carolina
acluofnorthcarolina.org.
Campus Pride
704-277-6710
campuspride.org.
Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce
clgbtcc.org.
Elder Law Clinic at Wake Forest University
elder-clinic.law.wfu.edu.
Equality North Carolina
equalitync.org.
Feed The Movement CLT
facebook.com/feedthemovementclt.
HRC Carolina
hrccarolina.org.
Mecklenburg Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Political Action Committee (MeckPAC)
meckpac.org.
North Carolina AIDS Action Network
ncaan.org.
North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Attorneys
919-834-6861
ncgala.org.
North Carolina Transgender Unity
nctgunity.org.
The Freedom Center for Social Justice
fcsj.org.
Safe Schools NC
safeschoolsnc.com.
UNC Charlotte LGBTQ+ Staff and Faculty Caucus
qtsfc.uncc.edu.
Arts
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte
atcharlotte.org.
Big Mammas House of Burlesque
bigmammasproductions.com.
Charlotte Pride Band
charlotteprideband.org.
Dalliance Films
dalliancefilms.com.
Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte
gmccharlotte.org.
One Voice Chorus
onevoicechorus.com.
Queen City Theatre Company
queencitytheatre.com.
Reel Out Charlotte
reelout.org.
Stephen Seay Productions
bit.ly/2aBpAuC.
StillOut
LGBT Photography Club
stillout.org.
Media
Creative Loafing
clclt.com.
Charlotte Observer
charlotteobserver.com.
QCity Metro
qcitymetro.com.
QNotes
goqnotes.com.
Queen City Nerve
qcnerve.com.
Faith
Caldwell Presbyterian Church
1609 E. Fifth St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-334-0825
caldwellpresby.org.
Charlotte Atheists and Agnostics
charlotteatheists.com.
Charlotte Buddist Vhara
3423 Stonehaven Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28215
charlottebuddhistvhara.org.
First Christian Church
1200 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
704-334-3771
fcc-charlotte.org.
First United Methodist Church
501 N. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-333-9081
charlottefirst.org.
Havurat Tikvah
2821 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
980-225-5330
havurattikvah.org.
Holy Covenant United Church of Christ
3501 W. WT Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28269
704-599-9810
holycovenantucc.org.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
1900 The Plaza
Charlotte, NC 28205
704-377-5439
htlccharlotte.org.
Interfaith Equality Coalition
facebook.com/InterfaithEqualityCoalition.
M2M: Matters to Mission
The Evening Muse (meeting location)
3227 N. Davidson St.
Charlotte, NC 28205
m2mcharlotte.org.
MeckMin
3900 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
704-565-5455
meckmin.org.
MCC Charlotte
17121 Orr Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28213
704-563-5810
mymcccharlotte.org.
Missiongathering Charlotte
420 E. 15th St.
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-432-4028
mgclt.com.
Myers Park Baptist Church
1900 Queens Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28207
704-334-7232
mpbconline.org.
New Life MCC
1201 S. New Hope Rd.
Gastonia, NC 28207
704-334-0350
newlifemcc@bellsouth.net
newlifemccnc.org.
Park Road Baptist Church
3900 Park Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28209
704-523-5717
parkroadbaptist.org.
Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church
9704 Mallard Creek Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28262
704-510-0008
puuc.org.
ReBirth Cathedral
2229 Village Lake Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28212
980-819-2636
rebirthcathedral.org.
Seigle Avenue Presbyterian Church
600 Seigle Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-338-1914
seigleavenue.org.
Sacred Souls Community Church
2127 Eastway Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28205
980-237-0260
sacredsoulschurch.org.
St. John’s Baptist Church
300 Hawthorne Ln.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-333-5428
stjohnsbaptistchurch.org.
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
1600 Norris Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28206
704-375-9650
stlukebc.org.
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
1510 E. 7th St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-376-8441
stmartins-charlotte.org.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
507 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-332-2901
stpeterscatholic.org/index.php/community-outreach/gaylesbian-ministry.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
115 W. 7th St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-332-7746
web.st-peters.org.
South Park Christian Church
6650 Park South Dr.
Charlottte, NC 28210
704-554-1066
southparkchristian.net.
Temple Beth El
5101 Providence Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28226
704-366-1948
templebethel.org.
Temple Or Olam
5300 Poplar Tent Rd.
Concord, NC 28027
704-720-7577
or-olam.org.
Trinity United Church of Christ
38 Church St. N.
Concord, NC 28025
704-782-1024
commachurch.com.
UU Church of Charlotte
234 N. Sharon Amity Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-366-8623
uuccharlotte.org.
UU Fellowship of Lake Norman
135 Woodlawn School Loop
Mooresville, NC 28115
704-765-6088
uulakenorman.org.
Unity Fellowship Church
4800 Wedgewood Dr. (Fellowship Hall)
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-567-5007
ufccharlottenc.org.
Watershed Charlotte
2101 Shenandoah Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28205
704-644-0919
watershedcharlotte.com.
Wedgewood Church
4800 Wedgewood Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-523-6108
wedgewoodchurch.com.
Philanthropy
Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund
704-973-4500
fftc.org/clgf.
Hearts Beat as One Foundation
888-349-5558
heartsbeatone.org.
HIV/AIDS
Affinity Health Center
Main
455 Lakeshore Pky.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Clover
300 Clinton Ave.
Clover, SC 29710
Fort Mill
120 E. Elliott St.
Fort Mill, SC 29715
York
37 Pinckney St.
York, SC 29745
803-909-6363 ext. 0
info@affinityhealthcenter.org
affinityhealthcenter.org.
Amity Medical Group
6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28215
704-208-4134
amitymed.org.
Carolinas Care Partnership
5855 Executive Center Dr.
Suite 101
Charlotte, NC 28212
704-531-2467
704-531-2467
carolinascare.org.
Dudley’s Place
103 Commerce Centre Dr.
Ste. 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-977-2972
myrosedalehealth.com.
House of Mercy
100McAuley Cir.
Belmont, NC 28012
704-825-4711
thehouseofmercy.org.
Infectious Disease (ID) Consultants & Infusion Care Specialists
4539 Hedgemore Dr.
Charlotte, NC 28209
704-331-9669
atriumhealth.org/locations/id-consultants.
Lake Norman Community Health Clinic
14230 Hunters Rd.
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-316-6611
lnchc.org.
Mecklenburg County Department of Health
Southeast Campus
249 Billingsley Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-336-6500
mecknc.gov/healthdepartment/clinicservices.
Mecklenburg County Department of Health
Northwest Campus
2845 Beaties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-336-6500
mecknc.gov/healthdepartment/clinicservices.
PowerHouse Project
1420 Beatties Ford Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-334-6076
powerhousecharlotte.org.
RAIN
601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-372-7246
carolinarain.org.
RAO Community Health
321 W. 11th St.
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-237-8793
raoassist.org.
Rosedale Health + Wellness
103 Commerce Centre Dr.
Ste. 103
Huntersville, NC 28078
704-948-8582
myrosedalehealth.com.
Medical
Lionel Lee Jr. Center for Wellness
600 Siegel Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-719-0848
llcwellness.org.
Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine
335 N. Caswell Rd.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-384-7980
rhett.brown@novanthealth.org
nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.
Planned Parent — Charlotte Health Center
Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
700 S. Torrence St.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-536-7233
bit.ly/2GIKJzV.
Sports
Carolina Softball Alliance
carolinasoftball.org.
Charlotte Front Runners
charlottefrontrunners.com.
Charlotte Rainbowlers
charlotterainbowlers.com.
Charlotte Roller Girls
charlotterollergirls.com.
Charlotte Royals Rugby
charlotteroyalsrugby.com.
One World Dragon Boat
oneworlddragonboat.org.
Queen City Tennis Club
qctc.org.
Stonewall Sports
stonewallcharlotte.leagueapps.com.
Social & Support
41 Percent
41percent.org.
Alpha Psi Kappa Fraternity
alphapsikappa.org.
Carolina Bear Lodge
carolinabears.org.
Carolina Transgender Society
carolinatransgendersociety.com.
Charlotte Black Pride
charlotteblackpride.org.
Charlotte H2Os
charlotteh2os.ning.com.
Charlotte LGBTQ Elders
charlottelgbtqelders.org.
Charlotte Latin Pride
charlottepride.org/latin.
Charlotte Trans Pride
charlottepride.org/trans.
Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org.
Charlotte Tradesmen
charlottetradesmen.org.
Chi Psi Omega Fraternity
chipsiomegafraternity.org.
The City Nation, Inc.
citynation.org.
Convergence Riders
convergenceriders.com.
Destini Productions
destiniproductions.com.
Genderlines
genderlines.org.
Muslim Association for Sexuality and Gender Diversity
lgbtmuslims.uncc@gmail.com.
PFLAG Charlotte
pflagcharlotte.org.
Prime Timers of Charlotte
primetimersww.com/charlotte.
PRISM
prismcharlotte.org.
Queer People of Color Collective
queerpoccollective.com.
Southern Country
southerncountrycharlotte.com.
There’s Still Hope!
tshcharlotte3.org.
Transcend Charlotte
transcendcharlotte.org.
Twirl to the World Foundation
twirltotheworld.org.
Youth
African-American Alliance for Gay & Lesbian Education
Johnson C. Smith University
a3gle.tripod.com.
CPCC Spectrum Club
facebook.com/groups/CPCCSpectrum.
LGBTQ Caucus
Davidson College
gecampbell@davidson.edu.
Gender Education Network
gendereducationnetwork.org.
Gender Equity Center
Johnson & Wales University
jwu.edu/content.aspx?id=62480.
GLoBAL
Winthrop University
winthrop.edu/studentorgs/default.aspx?id=6197.
Pride Alliance Club
Central Piedmont Community College
facebook.com/groups/cpccpridealliance.
Pride JWU
Johnson and Wales University
facebook.com/pride.jwu.7.
PRISM
LGBT young adults
facebook.com/prismcharlotte.
Queers & Allies
Davidson College
davidson.edu/student-life/multicultural-life/lgbtqa-community-resources.
Queens Friends of Lesbians and Gays
qflag.tumblr.com.
Safe
Queens University
safequeensgsa.wordpress.com.
Spectrum
UNC Charlotte
unccspectrum.wix.com/spectrum.
Time Out Youth Center
704-344-8335
timeoutyouth.org.
[Editor’s Note: qnotes’ research into finding community resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have a group listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.]