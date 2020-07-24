Local & Regional LGBTQ Community Resources

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

ACLU of North Carolina

acluofnorthcarolina.org.

Campus Pride

704-277-6710

campuspride.org.

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce

clgbtcc.org.

Elder Law Clinic at Wake Forest University

elder-clinic.law.wfu.edu.

Equality North Carolina

equalitync.org.

Feed The Movement CLT

facebook.com/feedthemovementclt.

HRC Carolina

hrccarolina.org.

Mecklenburg Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Political Action Committee (MeckPAC)

meckpac.org.

North Carolina AIDS Action Network

ncaan.org.

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Attorneys

919-834-6861

ncgala.org.

North Carolina Transgender Unity

nctgunity.org.

The Freedom Center for Social Justice

fcsj.org.

Safe Schools NC

safeschoolsnc.com.

UNC Charlotte LGBTQ+ Staff and Faculty Caucus

qtsfc.uncc.edu.

Arts

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

atcharlotte.org.

Big Mammas House of Burlesque

bigmammasproductions.com.

Charlotte Pride Band

charlotteprideband.org.

Dalliance Films

dalliancefilms.com.

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte

gmccharlotte.org.

One Voice Chorus

onevoicechorus.com.

Queen City Theatre Company

queencitytheatre.com.

Reel Out Charlotte

reelout.org.

Stephen Seay Productions

bit.ly/2aBpAuC.

StillOut

LGBT Photography Club

stillout.org.

Media

Creative Loafing

clclt.com.

Charlotte Observer

charlotteobserver.com.

QCity Metro

qcitymetro.com.

QNotes

goqnotes.com.

Queen City Nerve

qcnerve.com.

Faith

Caldwell Presbyterian Church

1609 E. Fifth St.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-334-0825

caldwellpresby.org.

Charlotte Atheists and Agnostics

charlotteatheists.com.

Charlotte Buddist Vhara

3423 Stonehaven Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28215

charlottebuddhistvhara.org.

First Christian Church

1200 East Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28203

704-334-3771

fcc-charlotte.org.

First United Methodist Church

501 N. Tryon St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-333-9081

charlottefirst.org.

Havurat Tikvah

2821 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209

980-225-5330

havurattikvah.org.

Holy Covenant United Church of Christ

3501 W. WT Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28269

704-599-9810

holycovenantucc.org.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

1900 The Plaza

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-377-5439

htlccharlotte.org.

Interfaith Equality Coalition

facebook.com/InterfaithEqualityCoalition.

M2M: Matters to Mission

The Evening Muse (meeting location)

3227 N. Davidson St.

Charlotte, NC 28205

m2mcharlotte.org.

MeckMin

3900 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209

704-565-5455

meckmin.org.

MCC Charlotte

17121 Orr Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28213

704-563-5810

mymcccharlotte.org.

Missiongathering Charlotte

420 E. 15th St.

Charlotte, NC 28206

704-432-4028

mgclt.com.

Myers Park Baptist Church

1900 Queens Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28207

704-334-7232

mpbconline.org.

New Life MCC

1201 S. New Hope Rd.

Gastonia, NC 28207

704-334-0350

newlifemcc@bellsouth.net

newlifemccnc.org.

Park Road Baptist Church

3900 Park Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28209

704-523-5717

parkroadbaptist.org.

Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church

9704 Mallard Creek Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28262

704-510-0008

puuc.org.

ReBirth Cathedral

2229 Village Lake Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28212

980-819-2636

rebirthcathedral.org.

Seigle Avenue Presbyterian Church

600 Seigle Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-338-1914

seigleavenue.org.

Sacred Souls Community Church

2127 Eastway Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28205

980-237-0260

sacredsoulschurch.org.

St. John’s Baptist Church

300 Hawthorne Ln.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-333-5428

stjohnsbaptistchurch.org.

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church

1600 Norris Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28206

704-375-9650

stlukebc.org.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

1510 E. 7th St.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-376-8441

stmartins-charlotte.org.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

507 S. Tryon St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-332-2901

stpeterscatholic.org/index.php/community-outreach/gaylesbian-ministry.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

115 W. 7th St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-332-7746

web.st-peters.org.

South Park Christian Church

6650 Park South Dr.

Charlottte, NC 28210

704-554-1066

southparkchristian.net.

Temple Beth El

5101 Providence Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28226

704-366-1948

templebethel.org.

Temple Or Olam

5300 Poplar Tent Rd.

Concord, NC 28027

704-720-7577

or-olam.org.

Trinity United Church of Christ

38 Church St. N.

Concord, NC 28025

704-782-1024

commachurch.com.

UU Church of Charlotte

234 N. Sharon Amity Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-366-8623

uuccharlotte.org.

UU Fellowship of Lake Norman

135 Woodlawn School Loop

Mooresville, NC 28115

704-765-6088

uulakenorman.org.

Unity Fellowship Church

4800 Wedgewood Dr. (Fellowship Hall)

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-567-5007

ufccharlottenc.org.

Watershed Charlotte

2101 Shenandoah Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-644-0919

watershedcharlotte.com.

Wedgewood Church

4800 Wedgewood Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-523-6108

wedgewoodchurch.com.

Philanthropy

Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund

704-973-4500

fftc.org/clgf.

Hearts Beat as One Foundation

888-349-5558

heartsbeatone.org.

HIV/AIDS

Affinity Health Center

Main

455 Lakeshore Pky.

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Clover

300 Clinton Ave.

Clover, SC 29710

Fort Mill

120 E. Elliott St.

Fort Mill, SC 29715

York

37 Pinckney St.

York, SC 29745

803-909-6363 ext. 0

info@affinityhealthcenter.org

affinityhealthcenter.org.

Amity Medical Group

6010 East W.T. Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28215

704-208-4134

amitymed.org.

Carolinas Care Partnership

5855 Executive Center Dr.

Suite 101

Charlotte, NC 28212

704-531-2467

704-531-2467

carolinascare.org.

Dudley’s Place

103 Commerce Centre Dr.

Ste. 103

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-977-2972

myrosedalehealth.com.

House of Mercy

100McAuley Cir.

Belmont, NC 28012

704-825-4711

thehouseofmercy.org.

Infectious Disease (ID) Consultants & Infusion Care Specialists

4539 Hedgemore Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28209

704-331-9669

atriumhealth.org/locations/id-consultants.

Lake Norman Community Health Clinic

14230 Hunters Rd.

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-316-6611

lnchc.org.

Mecklenburg County Department of Health

Southeast Campus

249 Billingsley Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-336-6500

mecknc.gov/healthdepartment/clinicservices.

Mecklenburg County Department of Health

Northwest Campus

2845 Beaties Ford Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-336-6500

mecknc.gov/healthdepartment/clinicservices.

PowerHouse Project

1420 Beatties Ford Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-334-6076

powerhousecharlotte.org.

RAIN

601 E. 5th St., Ste. 470

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-372-7246

carolinarain.org.

RAO Community Health

321 W. 11th St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-237-8793

raoassist.org.

Rosedale Health + Wellness

103 Commerce Centre Dr.

Ste. 103

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-948-8582

myrosedalehealth.com.

Medical

Affinity Health Center

Main

455 Lakeshore Pky.

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Clover

300 Clinton Ave.

Clover, SC 29710

Fort Mill

120 E. Elliott St.

Fort Mill, SC 29715

York

37 Pinckney St.

York, SC 29745

803-909-6363 ext. 0

info@affinityhealthcenter.org

affinityhealthcenter.org.

Amity Medical Group

East Charlotte

6010 E. W.T. Harris Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28215

704-208-4134

info@amitymed.org

amitymed.org.

Amity Medical Group

South Charlotte

10508 Park Rd., Suite 130

Charlotte, NC 28210

704-208-4134

info@amitymed.org

amitymed.org.

Lionel Lee Jr. Center for Wellness

600 Siegel Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-719-0848

llcwellness.org.

Novant Health Midtown Family Medicine

335 N. Caswell Rd.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-384-7980

rhett.brown@novanthealth.org

nhmidtownfamilymedicine.org.

Planned Parent — Charlotte Health Center

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

700 S. Torrence St.

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-536-7233

bit.ly/2GIKJzV.

RAO Community Health

321 W. 11th St.

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-237-8793

raoassist.org.

Rosedale Health + Wellness

103 Commerce Centre Dr.

Ste. 103

Huntersville, NC 28078

704-948-8582

myrosedalehealth.com.

Sports

Carolina Softball Alliance

carolinasoftball.org.

Charlotte Front Runners

charlottefrontrunners.com.

Charlotte Rainbowlers

charlotterainbowlers.com.

Charlotte Roller Girls

charlotterollergirls.com.

Charlotte Royals Rugby

charlotteroyalsrugby.com.

One World Dragon Boat

oneworlddragonboat.org.

Queen City Tennis Club

qctc.org.

Stonewall Sports

stonewallcharlotte.leagueapps.com.

Social & Support

41 Percent

41percent.org.

Alpha Psi Kappa Fraternity

alphapsikappa.org.

Carolina Bear Lodge

carolinabears.org.

Carolina Transgender Society

carolinatransgendersociety.com.

Charlotte Black Pride

charlotteblackpride.org.

Charlotte H2Os

charlotteh2os.ning.com.

Charlotte LGBTQ Elders

charlottelgbtqelders.org.

Charlotte Latin Pride

charlottepride.org/latin.

Charlotte Trans Pride

charlottepride.org/trans.

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce

clgbtcc.org.

Charlotte Pride

charlottepride.org.

Charlotte Tradesmen

charlottetradesmen.org.

Chi Psi Omega Fraternity

chipsiomegafraternity.org.

The City Nation, Inc.

citynation.org.

Convergence Riders

convergenceriders.com.

Destini Productions

destiniproductions.com.

Genderlines

genderlines.org.

Muslim Association for Sexuality and Gender Diversity

lgbtmuslims.uncc@gmail.com.

PFLAG Charlotte

pflagcharlotte.org.

Prime Timers of Charlotte

primetimersww.com/charlotte.

PRISM

prismcharlotte.org.

Queer People of Color Collective

queerpoccollective.com.

Southern Country

southerncountrycharlotte.com.

There’s Still Hope!

tshcharlotte3.org.

Transcend Charlotte

transcendcharlotte.org.

Twirl to the World Foundation

twirltotheworld.org.

UNC Charlotte Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement

identity.uncc.edu.

Youth

African-American Alliance for Gay & Lesbian Education

Johnson C. Smith University

a3gle.tripod.com.

CPCC Spectrum Club

facebook.com/groups/CPCCSpectrum.

Campus Pride

campuspride.org.

LGBTQ Caucus

Davidson College

gecampbell@davidson.edu.

Gender Education Network

gendereducationnetwork.org.

Gender Equity Center

Johnson & Wales University

jwu.edu/content.aspx?id=62480.

GLoBAL

Winthrop University

winthrop.edu/studentorgs/default.aspx?id=6197.

Pride Alliance Club

Central Piedmont Community College

facebook.com/groups/cpccpridealliance.

Pride JWU

Johnson and Wales University

facebook.com/pride.jwu.7.

PRISM

LGBT young adults

facebook.com/prismcharlotte.

Queers & Allies

Davidson College

davidson.edu/student-life/multicultural-life/lgbtqa-community-resources.

Queens Friends of Lesbians and Gays

qflag.tumblr.com.

Safe

Queens University

safequeensgsa.wordpress.com.

Spectrum

UNC Charlotte

unccspectrum.wix.com/spectrum.

Time Out Youth Center

704-344-8335

timeoutyouth.org.

UNC Charlotte Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement

identity.uncc.edu.

