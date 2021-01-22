Movie Org Appoints New Board Prez

OUT at the Movies new leadership are (top to bottom) Max Cullen and Alyson Williams.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — OUT at the Movies announced the appointment of a new president to the board of directors, as well as one new member of the board, bringing the number of board members to 11.

Max Cullen, the newly elected president, is a native of Winston-Salem. He is a commercial film producer and account manager at Told by Shift, a boutique film production company based in Winston-Salem. Cullen graduated from the high school Drama program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and received a Bachelor of Arts from the School of Communications at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Alyson Williams, the newly-elected member of the board, is a recording and performance artist hailing from Harlem, N.Y. who recently moved to Winston-Salem. The first female R&B artist to sign with Def Jam, Williams has recorded several albums and toured with numerous stage plays in her career.

“The past year has shaken up the film festival ecosystem. The whole country is taking another look at the way it receives entertainment, including films. But small, community-based film festivals like OUT at the Movies are well poised to meet the shifting landscape” said Cullen. “We are energized and more committed than ever to being a welcoming pillar of the community, and a platform to share exciting LGBTQ+ content and bring people together. I could not be more excited to help lead the festival into this new future.”

info: outatthemovies.org.

