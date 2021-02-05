Welcome Aboard, Natasha

Natasha Morehouse has become the newest face to be added to the qnotes staff and assumes the role as our graphic designer.

Morehouse is a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design and Digital Media. While at UNCC, she served as layout designer for Niner Times.

She brings a diverse skillset to the publication, especially as it launches a new project funded by the Google GNI Innovation Challenge.

She won Best Film and Best Story awards from the Underground Film Festival in April for the short film “Run Hide Fight” which presented a series of interviews from the university’s students after a lone gunman opened fire in a classroom on April 30, 2019. The film, which Morehouse produced with Cassie Cappello, was designed to reignite the conversation surrounding the terrible events of that day and air the frustrations of students and faculty who continue to seek answers.

Other projects included the “Are You Okay With This?” social media and guerilla advertising campaign that seeks to educate people on hostile architecture and how we treat those in our community experiencing homelessness.

“I love all things design, and am very excited to be joining the qnotes team,” says Morehouse.

In her free time, Morehouse enjoys reading, hanging out with her pets and obsessing over Mid-Century Modern architecture.

