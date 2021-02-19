Food Lion Deepens Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion announced that Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition.

In signing this commitment, Food Lion joins a partnership of more than 1,500 CEOs pledging to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace environment where associates have a sense of belonging and feel comfortable discussing diversity and inclusion.

“At Food Lion, our value of care is at the center of everything we do, and one of the ways we care for our associates is by nourishing a sense of belonging,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Joining the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition gives us a greater opportunity to share and learn best practices from organizations who share our commitment to growing a diverse and inclusive environment. The towns and cities we serve are diverse, and a diverse workforce makes us a better neighbor.”

As a signatory, Food Lion shared that it is dedicated to working collaboratively to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace through conversation, engagement and collaboration among organizations, and is committing to four actions: continue to cultivate workplaces that support open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult conversations about diversity and inclusion; implement and expand unconscious bias education; share best known — and unsuccessful — actions; and create and share strategic inclusion and diversity plans with our board of directors.

Last month, Food Lion earned its 12th consecutive perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. Additionally, the National Business Inclusion Consortium named Food Lion among the Best-of-the-Best corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion for a fourth consecutive year.

Food Lion also supports nine internal business resource groups, comprised of associates committed to ensuring a sense of belonging for all associates in the organization.

Further, in September 2020, Food Lion announced it had made significant donations to long-standing community partners to support their work to racial equality and justice. All funding was earmarked for related initiatives, including scholarships and internships for Black and African-American students, education and social engagement in the Black and African-American community, census participation and voter registration, development of diverse suppliers, education for children on civil rights, police community relations, virtual town halls and community engagement series.

Additionally, Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA which includes Food Lion in its portfolio of grocers, announced that company President Roger Wheeler has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. “At Retail Business Services, we hold ourselves accountable for fostering an environment where all associates feel welcome and know they work for a company where they belong,” said Wheeler.

