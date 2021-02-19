How a Hacker of Capitol Videos Increased Visibility of NB Community

Before the social media platform Parler went offline following the deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a hacker downloaded tons of content. That content, including video and GPS metadata that showed the exact location of where posts were made, was used extensively in last week’s impeachment hearing against former-President Donald Trump.

According to Vice News, “the quick thinking of a self-described hacker by the name of donk_enby and a host of amateur data hoarders preserved more than 56.7 terabytes of data from Parler that donk_enby and open source investigators believe could be useful in piecing together what happened.” She was able to scrape and capture nearly the entire contents of the website. “I hope that it can be used to hold people accountable and to prevent more death,” she said.

Not much is known about the hacker who goes by Crash Override, an obvious reference to the 1995 film “Hackers” starring Jonny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie. With the Twitter handle @donk_enby, she has become widely popular, and that attention might just bring some visibility to the nonbinary community.

- - - advertisement - - -

While donk_enby specifies female pronouns in her Twitter profile, the term “enby” is often used to reference “nb” or “nonbinary.” Some people on Reddit noticed, as one user on a nonbinary community discussion board posted, “Thank you, comrade @donk_enby.”

While not making any claims about the gender identity or sexual orientation of the now-famous hacker, perhaps the small online action of a chosen Twitter handle followed by a rainbow emoji might make someone else feel seen in a turbulent world. It also could bring awareness to a hacker community that has historically been cis-male dominated.

- - - advertisement - - -

In “The Conscience of a Hacker,” also known as The Hacker Manifesto, Loyd Blankenship aka The Mentor, says “This is our world now … the world of the electron and the switch … We exist without skin color, without nationality, without religious bias…” Perhaps, the manifesto for the next generation of hackers might be written a bit differently — including signs and words of a gender revolution.

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -