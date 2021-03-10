LGBTQ Reverend Announces Congressional Campaign Against Republican Representative

On March 3, Reverend Jasmine Beach-Ferrara announced that she will be running for North Carolina’s 11th District seat in the United States House of Representatives. The current seat is held by Madison Cawthorn. Members of the general public have already begun referring to Rev. Beach-Ferrara’s announcement as a blatant war cry from the far left against the far right.

Who is Madison Cawthorn?

A youth by many standards, this twenty-five-year-old North Carolina native has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2021. He is a member of the Republican Party and has been extremely vocal about the attack on the Capitol. Having suffered a life-threatening accident at the age of eighteen, Cawthorn is partially paralyzed. Cawthorn claims that his wheelchair status made it impossible for him to attend college and he subsequently withdrew from NC State University. During his time there, however, there were several allegations of sexual harassment. His congressional platform is one of “defending the values of faith, family, and the freedom that have made America great.” (About Madison – Madison Cawthorn)

Who is Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrara?

Buncombe County Commissioner and ordained minister, Beach-Ferrara has made her LGBTQ priorities a central figure in her fight against intolerance and prejudice. She is a founder of the Campaign for Southern Equality (CSE) and a religious leader within the United Church of Christ. Her congressional platform is one of criminal justice reform as well as expansion of economic and educational prospects. The United Church of Christ is an organization that has refused to adhere to House Bill 2 (HB2) and been unwilling to remain silent on the matter of police brutality. Beach-Ferrara has spoken out about the opioid crisis as well as the manner by which current situations are being handled by Cawthorn. Stating that Cawthorn is a self-aggrandizing individual, Beach-Ferrara has made it clear that she will provide a more personal, and less profitable touch than Cawthorn has ever done. She was quoted as saying, “that means knocking on doors of people who haven’t heard from the campaign in years.” (jasmineforcongress.com)

Social media attacks against Beach-Ferrara

In the short time since Beach-Ferrara released her campaign information, there have been several hate messages making their way through social media. One such post on her Facebook page questioned her involvement in the Christian faith and suggested she was part of a leftist movement: “Ferrara hates Cawthorn so much she can’t even see straight. Asheville is being destroyed by left-wing socialist radicals and she’ll just be more of this bologna!”

