LGBTQ Scholarship Accepting New Applicants

The Time Out Youth Center (TOY) in Charlotte is offering two LGBTQ individuals $5,000 each as they embark upon their freshman year of college in the fall of 2021. This scholarship is also available to those who will be attending university or vocational school. The Tonda Taylor Scholarship was established in 2007. This scholarship came about as a way to financially support any LGBTQ youths who reside in the counties of Mecklenburg, Union, Iredell, Cabarrus, Lincoln, Gaston, or in York in South Carolina. Applicants must be a current high school senior, high school graduate or GED graduate who is under the age of 21, as of April 26.

These scholarships are possible only through the generosity of TOY volunteers, employees, and donors. Tonda Taylor is a Charlotte native who founded Time Out Youth in 1991. The very first meeting of TOY was attended by educators, members of the clergy and other professionals who wanted LGBTQ youth to have a safe space. Should anyone like to donate to the scholarship fund, they may contact Director of Development and Communications David Samson at dsamson@timeoutyouth.org.

According to Time Out Youth Student Advocacy Coordinator Haeley Rimmer, the scholarship’s primary objective is to help those who have financial barriers towards higher education. Although the monetary value of the scholarship will not be enough to cover four years of tuition, it will make an enormous difference in the lives of those who have very modest economic means.

“LGBTQ+ students likely have other obstacles in their way that makes higher education harder or impossible,” Rimmer added. “Including a lack of support from families, medical debt due to transition costs, more demands with their finances, or generally fewer resources overall.”

Past recipients of this scholarship have attended the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill for Political Science and Statistics, Davidson Community College for Aquarium Sciences, Gaston College for Business and Culinary Arts and UNC Chapel Hill for Public Health and Chemistry.

All parts of all applications are due Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m. For queries regarding the scholarship, email Rimmer at hrimmer@timeoutyouth.org.

