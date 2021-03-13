Guilford Green Foundation and LGBT Center Reopens

The Guilford Green Foundation (GGF) reopened their LGBTQ Center on March 1. Their hours of operation remain Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. This Greensboro-based community organization works to financially support nonprofits across North Carolina. Until further notice, in-person events will continue to require masks and social distancing. For information regarding upcoming events, email center@ggfnc.org or call 336-790-8419.

Among the various programs they offer are Gay & Gray, Rainbow Yoga, Power Beyond Pride Community Forum, Trans-Vocal Group Therapy and Youth Leadership Council. The Gay & Gray program is for LGBTQ individuals over the age of fifty-five and meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. There are upcoming Gay & Gray virtual coffee talks, in-person “walk and talks” and even online movie screenings. In the past few months, the youth programs have also taken off, with programs such as the Youth Wellness Initiative and the Name Change Clinic.

The most recent Name Change Clinic was offered Feb. 27 in a completely virtual capacity. This event was created for transgender, non-binary and genderfluid individuals who are seeking to legally change their names. The interactive presentation was facilitated by the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Office of Intercultural Engagement and the Elon Law Pro Bono Board, which provided the necessary paperwork for name change procedures in North Carolina.

- - - advertisement - - -

- - - advertisement - - -

One of GGF’s most important upcoming events is the virtual LGBTQ Job Fair. This fair will take place April 16. Several small business owners, nonprofit organizers, and North Carolina professionals will be available to speak with prospective LGBTQ and allied employees. GGF will also discuss equality in LGBTQ hiring practices and appropriate etiquette towards LGBTQ employees and employers. To sign up for the job fair, go to bit.ly/3ewAnoq.

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

- - - advertisement - - -