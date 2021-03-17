Equality North Carolina Hosts Annual Advocacy Day

Equality North Carolina (Equality NC) will host their annual Advocacy Day on Tuesday, March 30. To keep participants safe during the pandemic, Advocacy Day will take place virtually and will be available to those all over North Carolina.

The day is broken up into three segments: a conversation surrounding conversion therapy from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., “speed dating” with elected officials from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m,, and sharing individual stories with elected officials throughout the day

Participants wanting to share their stories or personal experiences with elected officials will learn how to concisely portray the discrimination they or a loved one has faced via the Learn to Share Your Story Event on March 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event will allow potential participants to train for these professional encounters in an educational environment. Equality NC’s communications team will be facilitating the training sessions.

- - - advertisement - - -

The portion of Advocacy Day that will be dedicated to a discussion about conversion therapy will be led by licensed North Carolina therapists. All of these therapists will be available to answer participants’ questions. The official stance of Equality NC and the contributing mental health professionals on hand for the event disavows conversion therapy. Equality NC has publicly stated, “conversion therapy is a dangerous and discredited practice that needs to be outlawed.”

- - - advertisement - - -

The “speed dating” event is a reference to one-on-one conversations between participants and elected officials. All of these legislators have led pro-equality campaigns. Each participant will have a specifically allotted amount of time to speak with elected officials. Details will be sent to participants once they have signed up for these events.

To sign up for this event, go to bit.ly/2Niv297.

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.

- - - advertisement - - -