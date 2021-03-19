News Briefs for 03.19.2021

Charlotte

Life Skills: A Series of Workshops for LGBTQ Youth (Ages 13-24) offered by Time Out Youth

These workshops are open to LGBTQ individuals and allies alike who may not have been taught common life skills. The presenters for each week will differ based on the topic at hand. The sessions are as follows: March 9 (Finances 2: Taxes and Credit), March 16 (Finances 3: Big Purchases), March 23 (Balanced Cooking on a Budget), March 30 (Resume Building & Interview Skills), April 6 (Employment & Housing), April 13 (Navigating Public Transportation). T.O.Y. is also offering a $25 gift card to those who attend 5 or more sessions and a $50 gift card to those who attend 10 or more sessions. Contact Haeley at or Noah at ngranade@timeoutyouth.org



info: timeoutyouth.org

Charlotte

Stonewall Esports Super Smash Bros Tournament

Congratulations to Sticky JoyCons for winning the virtual tournament on Saturday, March 6, 2021! Ten teams competed for four weeks for placement in the Saturday tournament, with over five hours of game play. The winner of this competition will be able to select the charity that will receive a donation from the livestream of this event. All players must be 21 years old to join the Esports community. To watch the tournament go to bit.ly/3co6y6I.

info: bit.ly/3t8EATc

North Carolina

Dine IN For Life with the Western North Carolina AIDS Project



Donations are being raised for HIV prevention and care. The Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP) is collaborating with Asheville Independent Restaurants (AIR) on April 29. In the past, this event has been a way for Participating Restaurants to make donations to WNCAP projects. However, due to the COVID-19, WNCAP has decided to ask community members to support local restaurants. This is the best way to thank these Participating Restaurants for their aid in the past and keep the acts of kindness and supporting going. WNCAP is also holding a drawing for anyone who donates to support the organization. Grand prize is a private film screening and a $500 cash card.



info: bit.ly/3bxwjCw

North Carolina

March 27 Blood Drive Hosted By The Unitarian

Universalist Congregation of Greenville (UUCG)

Striving to house as many events as possible, while upholding social distancing restrictions, UUCG has partnered with the Red Cross to organize an upcoming donation date. This drive will be facilitated by phlebotomists and other healthcare professionals. Members of the church are encouraged to participate as well as members of the public. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville is a religious group that strives to maintain a loving and diverse congregation; making it their mission to promote the values of truth, justice, and peace for all.



info: rcblood.org/3empBRE

South Carolina

We Are Family 2021 Student Leader Scholarship

The deadline for this is March 31, 2021 at 5:00pm. This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from Charleston, Berkeley, or Dorchester county. Since We Are Family works closely with the Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA), potential recipients are asked to answer a series of questions concerning their advocacy for queer rights as well as their involvement in maintain racial and gender justice within LGBTQ clubs.

info: wearefamilycharleston.org/scholarship

National

QChat Space: A Place for LGBTQ Teens (Ages 13-19) To Hang Out

There several rules and regulations in place to keep participants safe, including no sexually explicit or degrading words as well as no video or audio. This is a live discussion group for youth to make connections with others who may have similar interests or experiences. These are prescheduled conversations rather than acting like a chatroom, QChat is about group conversations monitored by trained facilitators. All participants are encouraged to own up to their mistakes and respect one another’s identities and differing perspectives.

info: qchatspace.org

National

The Lesbian Health Fund Grant Application 2021 is open now through July 16

Facilitated by the GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality, this will be the 29th year since the grant’s establishment. There will be three to eight grants doled out vacillating between amounts of $1000 to $10000 each. Candidates would ideally pursue this grant if their project focuses on intersexuality, bisexuality, BIPOC individuals, or other intersectional approaches to gender and sexuality studies. Applicants may be graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, junior/senior scholars, faculty, and even nonprofit organizations. Email lhf@glma.org for more information.



info: bit.ly/38u4Hw1

