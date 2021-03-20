Time Out Youth Searching for New Executive Director

Time Out Youth (TOY) is currently accepting applications for a new Executive Director (ED). Applicants will be reviewed by the Kevin Chase Executive Search Group. The new ED will be instrumental in the allocation of funds to TOY clientele and oversee a team of interns and a staff of nine employees.

Both volunteers and staffers will work in conjunction with the ED in all events, as well as donation and outreach programs. Together, the team will work with Charlotte LGBTQ youth in need to help provide assistance with basic requirements.

In accordance with the TOY recruitment profile, applicants must have five years of senior management experience, a background in fundraising and an in-depth understanding of budgeting.

In addition to those qualifications, potential candidates should be capable of connecting with LGBTQ individuals on a professional level and in a personable manner. Not only should a potential applicant be knowledgeable of all LGBTQ identities, but they should also have a clear understanding of health and wellness programs provided by TOY.

The current Interim Executive Director, O’Neal Atkinson, has been a leader for improving social awareness of the LGBTQ community. His background in social work has been a pivotal point of his work with TOY. Atkinson recently spoke about LGBTQ youth who have found themselves homeless or in stressful home situations because of COVID-19 restrictions (bit.ly/3r1FjV0).

During the pandemic, TOY began offering mental health counseling online. Expanding that aspect of the organization’s services will be another part of the new ED’s responsibilities.

To apply, send an email to: search@kevinchasesearch.com.

