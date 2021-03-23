SAGE Central North Carolina to Utilize CARES Act Funds

SAGE Central North Carolina (SAGE) is offering a grant for the betterment of LGBTQ seniors in Wake County. Doled out via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act the funds will be allocated to those in need of economic aid. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CARES Act is being offered to LGBTQ caregivers and care recipients who have been both directly and indirectly affected by COVID-19.

To apply for these grants, either the healthcare worker or the individual receiving assistance must identify as LGBTQ. To qualify, the grantee must be over 18 years of age and providing aid to an adult who is over the age of 60. The only exceptions to these regulations are those with dementia or those with severe disabilities.

SAGE’s announcement also indicates that those who do not reside in Wake County may be eligible for some opportunities, which would include support groups and LGBTQ elder trainings. Through the CARES Act grant itself, recipients will be afforded maintenance of their homes, healthcare supplies and meal delivery.

This grant will be especially impactful for those living in the more rural areas of Wake County. COVID-19 has affected residents in the secluded areas of North Carolina extensively over the past several months.

Last month, Wake County launched a campaign for COVID-19 testing across several locations (abc11.tv/3c81HHX). These grants will be absolutely vital in maintaining the health of elder Wake County locals through COVID-19 and beyond. The deadline for grant applications is the end of September.

For questions regarding the CARES grant, or to apply, contact Sharon Kilpatrick at sage@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

