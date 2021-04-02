News Briefs for 04.02.2021

Charlotte

After Work Social



Wednesday, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the Queer Society Charlotte will be hosting a meet and greet at the Resident Culture Brewing Company. A live performance to take place by drag artist, Roxanne Debri. There will be a special for Society members to receive $1 off draughts during the event. RSVPs are required.



info: bit.ly/3w3gZ8L

National

Children’s Series Released Featuring Transgender Protagonists

Perfectly Me by Swedish filmmaker Camilla Gisslow showcases several transgender youths as they celebrate who they are in all facets of life. The series includes Perfectly Linus, Perfectly Bella, and Perfectly Charlie. Gisslow herself has a transgender son and wrote these books for children to have the opportunity to be able to see themselves reflected in literature. These books are available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

info: bit.ly/3ffm4Vu

Victory Institute Offering Fellowship

Offered to LGBTQ people of color, the purpose of this fellowship is to strength those who aim to become policy-makers and movement leaders in the near future. This program requires that recipients are available for Candidate & Campaign Training from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17. This training will train Fellows in campaign-related scenarios and situations. Future participants of the Victory Institute Fellowship have become involved in city council and the House of Representatives. Applications are due April 11.

info: bit.ly/3deG0oS

NYC Pride Tickets on Sale as of March 22

With several tickets to choose from, this year’s Pride will include several family-friendly options and NYC Pride’s first ever virtual celebration. The annual film festival will be presented live online and the culinary fundraiser will be featured in June as a Digital Dining Experience. The All Access VIP package is priced at $455, while the All Access GA Sous Chef is priced at $230. The Humans Rights Conference will be also be online, but details for this event are still forthcoming.

info: bit.ly/3sjuWgC

Two Virginia-Based LGBTQ Organizations to Merge

Diversity Richmond and Virginia Pride will become one entity as of April 1. This cooperation will allow for Virginia Pride to expand its services and events. With Diversity Richmond’s specialization in donation drives and Virginia Pride’s history of extremely successful PrideFests, this merger is projected to increase staff and participation throughout Virginia as well as surrounding states.

info: vapride.org

Campus Pride Mini-Grant

A donation from HBO Max has allowed for $600 to be offered to students across the nation who are working towards social reform. Grassroots organizations and individual activists should apply with a specific goal in mind and a detailed plan for fund allocation. The focus of these should be the LGBTQ and POC communities. Activists between the ages of 18 and 26 will receive priority consideration.

info: bit.ly/2QFzobJ

GLMA Accepting Board of Directors Applications

Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality (GLMA) is seeking qualified individuals to participate in a minimum of two GLMA committees. Those who have served on the boards of other nonprofit organizations are especially encouraged to apply as previous experience is an added bonus. GLMA would like it known that involvement in LGBTQ groups or coalitions is something that would strengthen their involvement with GLMA and its participants. Applications are due April 4 by midnight.

info: bit.ly/2PzcjXG

Global

Vatican Publishes Decree Against Gay Marriage

One of the biggest questions concerning the Vatican’s decree is about Pope Francis’ 2013 statement that the Catholic church should not judge those who are LGBTQ. According to the National Catholic Reporter, this Decree is especially harmful to those in extremely Catholic households who have since been forced to remain in the closet due to fear of acceptance by family and peers. In Greensboro, LGBTQ Catholics have begun questioning their stance on the Catholic church and its presence in North Carolina (bit.ly/3d7LF05).

info: bit.ly/3d7LF05

