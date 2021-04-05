CBP Names Ali Steele Fund Recipient

Charlotte Black Pride (CBP) has announced the recipient of their annual $250 reinvestment fund: Ali Steele. This endowment is designed to provide aid to business owners who are members of the black LGBTQ community. Applications posted a short video describing their vision for the future of their organizations, tagging CBP on either Facebook or Instagram. The group/individual with the most likes was selected for the reinvestment fund (bit.ly/3rN1oXO).

Steele is a singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, juggling a music career along with spearheading two organizations: EthnicByAli and Issa Vibe Adventures. “I created EthnicByAli in 2015 when I got laid off my job but it’s a total reflection of my culture through signs, symbols, ethnic attire and wholistic remedies,” Steele said.

Steele went on to say that Issa Vibe Adventures was founded after seeing a need for the community to reconnect to nature.

When asked what the CBP grant would provide for these enterprises, Steele replied, “the grant will be used to continue to provide a platform for my community to network, learn, create and reconnect to nature through events like the Healers Market and Issa Vibe hikes. I will also use it to continue to make music that encourages love and hope.”

Issa Vibe Adventures has had its fair share of obstacles since its inception; primarily that of properly training potential tour guides. Steele mentioned that American Canoe Association (ACA) kayaking certification is extremely important to the group. Accordingly, the certification will allow Issa Vibe instructors to teach paddling and rowing techniques.

For those who want to get involved, events are constantly being posted on EthnicByAli’s account at bit.ly/3sRR8yz. To learn about upcoming hiking opportunities, yoga and a chance to feed the homeless, follow the Issa Vibe Adventures Instagram at bit.ly/3dvK6Jz. Steele’s music album, “I Can Only Be Me,” is available on all music platforms amzn.to/3ulmbmL.

