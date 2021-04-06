Charlotte SHOUT! Seeks Local Artists

According to their website, Charlotte SHOUT! (cltshout.com) “Artists are eligible regardless of age, race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identification, sexual orientation, marital status or physical ability.”

The budget for this year’s showcases is $15,000, which will include all labor and creator fees for physical art installations; and $10,000 for interactive performances. Charlotte SHOUT! 2021 will take place all over Uptown as well as Southend. Applications will be reviewed by Charlotte Center City Partners, Blumenthal Performing Arts and various community stakeholders. For local food vendors wanting to participate, emails should be sent to vending@cltshout.com.

The open call for Charlotte SHOUT! innovations emphasizes that any durable, sustainable, eco-friendly or community-building ideas are welcome. From their website: “Your idea could be a talk or workshop, a documentary or podcast, a spoken word performance, a demonstration of cutting-edge technology or an immersive experience that provides a unique perspective,”

Artwork will be on display Sept. 17 – Oct. 3. Photographs and social media postings of Charlotteans with these pieces is greatly encouraged. Talent guidelines are available at bit.ly/3sZlZcU.

For other inquiries, email info@cltshout.com.

