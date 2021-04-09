North Carolina’s ‘Youth Health Protection Act’ Targets LGBTQ Youth

The bill seeks to prevent those under 21 from receiving gender-affirming care without parental permission, putting them in potentially dangerous situations. (Photo Credit: zera ruzgar via Adobe Stock)

Filed on Monday, April 5, the Youth Health Protection Act (Senate Bill 514) could out numerous LGBTQ individuals and deny many more access to gender-affirming care. This bill would require every physician, mental health professional and North Carolina state agent involved in the treatment of any trans individual under the age of 21 to report such action to parents, guardians or custodians (bit.ly/3d3jtwJ).

The bill requires all persons under 21 to be treated as minors. Healthcare professionals will be heavily fined if they provide “unauthorized” treatment to anyone included in the 18-21 age range, even though the state recognizes individuals over 18 as an adult.

Written by Sen. Ralph Hise and supported primarily by fellow Republican representatives. The bill states the following:

A medical professional who engages in any of the practices… shall be considered to have engaged in unprofessional conduct and shall be subject to revocation of licensure and other appropriate discipline by the medical professional’s licensing or certifying board. The medical professional shall also be subject to a civil penalty of up to one thousand dollars ($1,000) per occurrence.

“A person’s gender identity shouldn’t limit their ability to access health care or be treated with dignity and respect,” Reverend Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, who is running for N.C’.s 11th District Seat, said in a story carried by NBC news.

Not only would law enforcement and other legislative professionals be required to alert LGBTQ youth’s parents about their transgender or non-binary identities, but state schools would have to do the same as well. This would include school counselors, coaches and teachers.

Under the purview of SB 514, coming out in any manner under the umbrella term gender-expansive would be public knowledge. As such, it could be a negatively impacting experience for all under 21, but especially young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 who could potentially be denied gender-confirming medical care based solely on the response of a parent, custodian or guardian.

