LGBT Chamber Offers ‘This Is Your Shot!’ COVID Vaccine Clinic

The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce (CLGBTCC) will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., onsite at the Chamber’s office located in the Hearts Beat as One Foundation at 3520 DeWitt Lane. Working in conjunction with the chamber, the Mecklenburg County Health Department will provide the vaccinations. On hand at the clinic will be Novant Health employees, who will ensure individuals seeking a vaccine are hydrated, healthy and react well to the dosage.

Participants must be over the age of eighteen. The CLGBTCC confirms the drive-through is open to all, with a primary focus on the LGBTQ community.

“In partnership with our strong network of strategic partners, we have established a track record of supporting our community in meaningful ways,” says Chamber chair, Ciara Lilly. “This is just one more example of how we work diligently to connect our community to valuable resources that will help during this challenging time.”

“The vaccination clinic is an extension of our efforts to assist those within our community who are vulnerable during this pandemic,” explains Chamber CEO Chad Turner. “We are excited to partner with the Mecklenburg County Health Department and thank Novant Health and Hearts Beat as One Foundation for their efforts to make this a great success.”

Per their announcement, the CLGBTCC’s current goal is 300 vaccinations throughout the operation. Should the need exceed that number, the chamber will work closely with Mecklenburg County Health authorities to provide more vaccinations so that everyone who wants the treatment can have one.

Says CLGBTCC member and Mecklenburg County Commissioner-At-Large Pat Cotham: “The county has a critical goal of vaccination equity. The result is we are not waiting for residents to come to us, we are going to them. The data shows we are making progress, so we are on the right track.”

Registrations for the vaccination clinic are required; go to bit.ly/3uxD65O to sign up.

