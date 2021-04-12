Virtual 5K Fundraiser

iNSIDEoUT180 (IO180), a Durham-based, youth-led LGBTQ-focused organization, has been around since 2006. Since it was founded, IO180 has also created a subgroup called UPSIDEDOWN for LGBTQ children, or children from LGBTQ families, under the age of 13.

IO180 is geared towards youth who are over the age of 13. The purpose of the organization is to provide resources and safe spaces to LGBTQ youth in the Triangle area of North Carolina, which is anchored by Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, but also includes towns like Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Garner and Holly Springs. Most of 2020 and 2021’s events have taken place online, but this has not curbed community participation.

Connecting with So Gay 5K 2021 is also virtual.

So Gay 5K tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth and all proceeds will go directly to IO180. This event will be hosted by the It’sYourRace platform, which allows participants to track their times. Prizes are being offered to runners (or walkers) throughout these categories: fastest youth completion time, fastest adult completion time and longest moving time. The event policy confirms the race is open to those with assistive devices such as walkers or wheelchairs, but may not be completed via bicycle.

Allied and LGBTQ donors are encouraged to join. IO180’s announcement does, however, emphasize that all participants must be supportive of the LGBTQ community, as well as the work IO180 provides for Triangle youth.

IO180 encourages participants and supporters to share info about the event with friends and family and via social media as much as possible. Those with the biggest 5K group may also receive a prize and all participants will be able to download a 5K competition certificate directly from the It’sYourRace app.

Registration will remain open until April 29, at 11:59 p.m. The entirety of the 5K must be completed no later than April 30 at 11:59 p.m. To register for the event, go to bit.ly/39Zk1S5.

