NORTH CAROLINA

Pride in the Triangle’s Workplace Equity Training

On April 29, the organization will offer group discussions and consultant-led conversation from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Taking place online, this event will focus on Pride in the Triangle’s LGBTQ+ Workplace Equity Toolkit. Training will be moderated by Kathrine Turner from Global Citizen, LLC, and Stan Kimer from Total Engagement Consulting by Kimer and RTI International, Inc. Tickets and the downloadable toolkit are completely free.

info: bit.ly/3fWcpUq

Upcoming National Diversity Council ERG Academy

From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on May 4, this interactive workshop is targeted toward those in leadership or HR roles within employee resource groups (ERGs). The purpose of this training session is growth and knowledge exchange between ERG executive sponsors, Human Resource Representatives in ERGs and any other professional who is interested in action planning in relation to intersectionality. Ticket prices differ depending on partner/non-partner position as well as for-profit/non-profit status

info: bit.ly/2PEvGz1

30th Birthday Celebration for Time Out Youth Center

Time Out Youth (TOY) is hosting a celebration for the 30 years of hard work that have been poured into the organization since its 1991 inception. The party will take place at the TOY center on April 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. LGBTQ individuals between the ages of 11 and 20 are encouraged to sign up and partake in the socially-distant festivities.

info: bit.ly/3d3XtSl

Competitive Cornhole Registration Now Open

Stonewall Sports has announced that applicants are welcome for their official cornhole league. Games will remain socially distant, and the cost to participate is entirely free. Tournaments will take place in the parking lot of Sidelines Sports Bar/Bar Argon at 3:15 p.m. on Sundays. The season will span five weeks and will include teams ranging from two to four players each.

info: bit.ly/3fVegJa

NATIONAL

Transgender Health Made A Priority in Missouri

Planned Parenthood launched a program on March 24 that will expand upon transgender healthcare as well as LGBTQ inclusive sex education. Dubbed “TRANSforming Community TRANSforming Care,” this project will focus on those from lower-income communities who are unable to afford adequate and gender affirming medical attention. The conception of this program was by transgender and nonbinary persons for those who are similarly gender-expansive, including intersex and genderfluid individuals.

info: bit.ly/31Z7Kcc

Catholic Petition Circulated in Favor of LGBTQ Couples

New Ways Ministry created a petition titled “We Will Bless Same-Gender Couples” as a direct response to the Vatican’s March 15 announcement. Over 3,000 people have put their names on this pledge, including dozens of Catholic theologians and church-goers. Signatures have been made by those around the world, and more continue to pour in every day. The ultimate goal of this petition is to garner the Vatican’s attention as well as to provide proof to LGBTQ persons that they have allies within the Catholic church.

info: bit.ly/2QbEpZ3

Queer History Commemorated Via Poetry

On April 23, queer poets will gather virtually to read excerpts of their work for any LGBTQ or allied persons. The headline artist is James J. Siegel, author of “The God of San Franscico” poetry collection. This event is free with a suggested donation of $5 per participant. These poems will range from topics regarding drag queens, marches for equality and the HIV epidemic. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions and engage as much as possible during the panel discussion.

info: bit.ly/2RgjK6N

Technology-Based Pride Summit Coming This Summer

Lesbians Who Tech & Allies has published their sign-up for the virtual Pride Summit which will take place on June 21 to June 25. Prices range from free to $449, but scholarships are available via an essay competition. Participants should have an interest in technology and will have the opportunity to discuss innovative pieces with key note speakers, moderators and all other attendees.

info: bit.ly/31Zjds8