Charlotte Pride is welcoming book lovers, academics and activists to join the Charlotte Pride Book Club. Launching April 20 at 6 p.m. and continuing to 8 p.m., meetings will take place on every other Tuesday via Zoom. There is no maximum number of members and the potential for participation is not limited to a specific location or LGBTQ status. Everyone is welcome to contribute to the book club. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3du8pZx.

Each work selected will be discussed for a total of three months. The first piece selected by the Charlotte Pride Book Club is “Freedom Is A Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of A Movement,” by Angela Davis, a legendary civil rights activist, author and lesbian who came out later in life at the age of 53, in a profile by Sara Miles in the February 1997 issue of Out magazine.

“Freedom Is A Constant Struggle” was published in 2015. It has been nominated for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work and featured on the required reading lists of several college courses relating to civil rights, political science and feminist theory. The Book Club website outlines that the foreword, introduction and first two chapters will be covered during the initial meeting. Each of the following sessions will feature two chapters at a time until a June 29 “wrap-up.”

The book is a series of interviews, speeches and essays curated by Davis, who focuses on the intersection between her identities as well as her international activist and academic endeavors. One of the book’s main emphases is on prison abolitionism; a contentious issue even amongst some of the United States’ most liberal individuals. The connections between the queer, black, feminist and international communities allow Davis to reach a wide audience about a large variety of topics that are typically taboo to discuss.

In February 2020, at the age of 76, Davis presented a lecture to students and faculty at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) titled “Radical Resilience: Thriving in the Face of Oppression.”

According to UNCC’s Niner Times, Davis “mentioned topical issues like privatization of healthcare and environmental activism. She answered questions regarding colorism, academia, mental health, threats, surveillance, justice, how she got into activism, how to become an activist and her hair.”

Club members will be asked to weigh-in on the next read sometime before June 19. This second book will be featured by the Charlotte Pride Book Club beginning on July 13. For information on how to purchase the book locally, the book club suggests this source: bit.ly/2QFJz00. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Library also has available copies, which can be verified at bit.ly/3swgd1h. To register for the first book club session, go to bit.ly/3du8pZx.