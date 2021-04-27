The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced April 22 that a proposed rule implemented in 2020 would not remain in place during 2021. This rule, titled “Making Admission or Placement Determinations Based on Sex in Facilities Under Community Planning and Development Housing Programs” was created with the intention of barring transgender persons from the appropriate single-sex facility, as well as the Community Planning and Development (CPD’s) grant funding. Secretary Marcia Fudge, along with the current HUD board, made the decision to withdraw the discriminatory law on the basis that it would cause an extremely negative impact on the gender expansive community; including transgender and gender nonconforming individuals.

In the official press release, Secretary Fudge stated, “Access to safe, stable housing, and shelter, is a basic necessity. Unfortunately, transgender and gender nonconforming people report more instances of housing instability and homelessness than cisgender people. Today, we are taking a critical step in affirming HUD’s commitment that no person be denied access to housing or other critical services because of their gender identity. HUD is open for business for all.”

This HUD development will affect countless gender expansive individuals, including those living in Charlotte.

HUD-certified organizations in Charlotte provide foreclosure, homebuying and credit enhancement courses. Several of the nonprofits aim to create and expand upon affordable housing to those who may not have other financial opportunities. One of the most frequently utilized services offered by these organizations is down payment assistance programs. The newly reinstated 2016 Equal Access Rule offers access to those programs and assures that no HUD-certified group can discriminate against potential clients as it pertains to their gender identity.

According to the HUD press release, a study conducted found the following: “Transgender housing testers called shelters in four states to ask about where they would be housed. Only 30 percent of the shelters contacted by the testers were prepared to house transgender women with other women, as would have been appropriate.”

More transgender or nonbinary women in Charlotte will be protected by this rule than are currently being provided aid.

