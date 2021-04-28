Guilford Green will be sponsoring “A Conversation with Roxane Gay” on May 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as part of the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival. This virtual event will be hosted by Gay, as well as Dr. Cynthia Greenlee.

Gay’s literary portfolio includes “Bad Feminist,” “Difficult Women” and “Hunger.” Almost all of her work encompasses queer, black feminism and features discussions surrounding the economic class system, cultural nuances, and political ideologies.

Greenlee calls both North and South Carolina home. She received her PhD in history from Duke University. Specializing in reproductive justice, the African-American experience and women’s studies, Greenlee will be conversing with Gay about the many intersectional aspects of social justice work within their individual and overlapping fields of work.

The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival’s website explains that the event it is for readers, writers, students, academics, authors and volunteers who are passionate about books, writing and reading. All literary interests are welcome, including the LGBTQ experience, speculative fiction, immigrant narratives, social justice, memoir and romance.

The past few years have brought over 7,000 participants to the festival and this May is projected to garner even more participation because the event now includes virtual viewer involvement. This festival is unique in that all literary interests are welcome.

The festival kicks off May 13 and continues through May 16. Another featured panel is “Writing Outside the Lines: Nonbinary Authors Changing YA (Young Adults), with Mason Deaver & Nita Tyndall.” These LGBTQ authors have worked closely with Lambda Literary and are both current residents of North Carolina.

Tickets for the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival are free, but registration is required. Participants are asked to register separately per panel as each event will have a different speaker and will take place at differing hours. To register for the Roxanne Gay conversation, go to bit.ly/2Qt4hjX. To register for the Mason Deaver and Nita Tyndall discussion, go to bit.ly/2S8Adum.

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.