Dear Trinity,

For the past two months, I’ve been dating two men whom I really like. One is fun and exciting, the other quiet and charming. I can’t decide which one to keep! What do you think?

Thanks, Three’s Company, Philadelphia, PA

Dear Three’s Company,

Live dangerously, but not so dangerously that you end up leaving a pool of heartbreak and sadness! If you’re a quiet, introverted type, then take Mr. Fun & Exciting. If you’re a socialite, then go with Mr. Quiet & Charming. Opposites make life more challenging and interesting. Now pumpkin, even if they both really like you, one must get burned, that’s life. So remember, the longer you wait, the deeper the burn.

Love, Trinity

To Trinity,

My partner of seven years and I are having major sexual troubles. I’m going to ask him to try a threesome. I think this will bring the spark back into our relationship. Could this help?

Yours, Sparky, Seattle, WA



To Sparky,

First, I must ask, have you tried couples’ counseling and creating more romantic experiences, especially in the bedroom, i.e. candles, music, a fireman’s uniform? If you answered yes then yes, a threesome may help bring the spark back home. However, make sure you are both attracted to the third. Hiring someone may be safer than picking someone up on Scruff or Growlr. This way baby, it’s all business rather than attracting a third problem, I mean partner!

Good Luck, Trinity

Dearest Miss Trinity,

For the last few weeks, I’ve been having dreams in which I die. Each time I die differently. I’m scared! I’m about to make out a will. What might this mean?

Sincerely, Nightmare, Houston, TX

Dearest Nightmare,

Jeremy Taylor, the expert on dreams has many books out, but you’re in luck ‘cause I studied with Jeremy in California while getting my Masters of Divinity. According to Jeremy, dying in dreams does not mean real-life dying, it means change, transition, a deep fear having to be faced, a life-changing experience coming before you. Your subconscious processes differently than your conscious thus dying in a dream makes it easier for you to face a fear that you may not be able to face consciously. Now darling, on a different note, make out a will anyway, you should always have a will!

Dream fearlessly, Trinity

Hey Trinity,

I just moved to DC and am going to my first gay party. I’m scared. Not of Covid, but of meeting new strangers.

Yours, First Timer, Washington DC

Hey First Timer,

Parties and group situations are challenging, I don’t care what Paris Hilton says. So honey, grab a dirty martini and start reading:

Trinity’s Winning Tips For Behaving at a Party

1. Dressing up for a party is not the same as dressing down to take out the trash.

2. Don’t arrive empty handed. Always bring, at least, a box of cookies!

3. When at a party you must act differently than you would at a funeral or a political rally!

4. When I’m nervous I pick up a food platter and start serving. In minutes I know everyone!

5. When you’ve had too much to drink, shut up and go for a walk! Please!

6. You need not pretend to be the life of the party, but you need to pretend you’re

partially alive.

7. If you’re out to get your sexual needs met, you need not let everyone know this fact!

8. If you need to comment negatively on everyone ,then you also need to be beaten

to a pulp!

9. Drinking too much and driving is like… drinking too much and driving, dah!

10. The difference between group therapy and a party is, in therapy you tell everyone your problems and expect them to listen, at a party you tell everyone your problems and expect them to run away.

With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking,” a weekly radio drama performed globally, and is now minister of sponsor, WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings, wigministries.org, Gay Spirituality for the Next Generation! Learn more at telltrinity.com.

Send emails to: trinity@telltrinity.com.

Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.