The Carolinas CARE Partnership is currently looking for a part-time peer support specialist (bit.ly/3tfc2Hr). For 20 hours every week, this specialist will be responsible for offering aid to clients utilizing the Homeless Support Services program while also reporting to the Wellness Program Manager.

Since early 2020, the Carolina CARE Partnership has gone completely virtual in an effort to keep high-risk patients safe during COVID-19. Some services must be completed in-person, such as the free community-based HIV/STI-testing. Other programs, like the therapy sessions and medical case managements, are being conducted via Zoom.

The peer support specialist position will involve home visits, phone calls and Zoom visits as COVID-19 and state restrictions allow. The avenues of communication, however, are not as important as the frequency of the conversations. The posting states that applicants must be able “to complete interventions, coach clients on issues related to their housing plans where identified in partnership with the case manager.”

The peer support specialist will be responsible for managing a Consumer Advisory Board as well, which will hold regular meetings, coordinate trainings, and give feedback to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Of the required qualifications, the most significant is that applicants must be a Certified Peer Specialist, with two years of experience working with clients experiencing homelessness, substance abuse, mental health issues and/or HIV.

Building relationships with HIV medical case managers, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) service agencies, HIV/AIDS task forces and clients are the main key components of this position. People living with HIV are especially encouraged to apply.

The pay is $15 to $20 per hour and applications may be sent to Julia Davis, juliad@carolinascare.org, in the form of a cover letter, resume and documentation of Peer Support Certification.

