Academic

Duke University Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity
csgd@studentaffairs.duke.edu
919-684-6607 
studentaffairs.duke.edu/csg

LGBTQ Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
lgbtq@unc.edu
919-843-5376
lgbtq.unc.edu

North Carolina Central University LGBTA Resource Center
nccu.edu/lgbta/index.cfm

North Carolina State University GLBT Center
oied.ncsu.edu/divweb/glbt

Addiction Recovery

D-icers— CMA Meeting 
dicerstriangle@gmail.com

North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition
loftinwilson@gmail.com
919-370-0671
nchrc.org

Pipe Down — CMA Meeting
725 N Boylan Ave, Raleigh, N.C. 27605
pipedownnc@gmail.com

Business / Professional

Raleigh Business and Professional Network (RBPN)
RaleighBizNetwork@gmail.com
raleighnetwork.org

Bull City LGBTQ Professionals
tacnc@aol.com

RBPN — Raleigh’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce
RaleighBizNetwork@gmail.com
919-349-0063
raleighlgbtchamber.org

Community Service

ReachOUT N.C.
info@reachoutnc.org
gayforgood.org/raleigh-durham

Community Support

North Carolina State University GLBT Center
glbtcenter@ncsu.edu
919-513-9742
diversity.ncsu.edu/glbt

North Carolina Central University LGBTA Resource Center
nccu.edu/life-nc-central/health-and-well-being/lgbta-center

The Counselor Education Research Center for Community Mental Health at North Carolina State University
ajhebard@ncsu.edu
919-515-6358 
ced.ncsu.edu

PFLAG Triangle
pflagtriangle@gmail.com
pflagtriangle.org

Wake County HIV Support Group: Under One Roof
wake.nc.networkofcare.org/mh/services

Compass Center
clientservices@compassctr.org
919-968-4610
compassctr.org

LGBT Center of Raleigh
info@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com
919-832-4484
lgbtcenterofraleigh.com

Oak City Cares
Kathy.Johnson@oakcitycares.org
919-790-8533
oakcitycares.org

Triangle Empowerment Center, Inc.
triangleempowermentcenter@yahoo.com
800-806-3558
triempowerment.org

Wellness and Education Community Action Health Network (WECAHN) — Siler City
ricky@wecahn.org
919-742-3762

LGBTQ Center of Durham
info@lgbtqcenterofdurham.org
919-827-1436
lgbtqcenterofdurham.org

Crisis

Trans Lifeline
877-565-8860
translifeline.org

Trevor Project Lifeline
866-488-738
thetrevorproject.org/pages/get-help-now

Wrenn House / Haven House Crisis Line
919-832-7866
havenhousenc.org

Durham Crisis Response Center
crisisline@durhamcrisisresponse.org 
919-403-6562
durhamcrisisresponse.org

HopeLine, Inc.
919-231-4525
hopeline-nc.org

Orange County Rape Crisis Center
info@ocrcc.org
919-967-7273
ocrcc.org

Elder Care

Village Hearth Cohousing
villagehearthcohousing@gmail.com
561-714-800
villagehearthcohousing.com

Entertainment

Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus,
tgmchorus.org

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival — The Carolina Theatre
919-560-3030
carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/ncglff

Family

Raleigh Area Gay Families/Triangle Families
mnysewan@gmail.com
facebook.com/groups/255750047888031

Nathanson Adoption Services
919-844-5212
nathansonadopt.com

Health, Medical & Wellness

Alliance Of AIDS Services — Carolina
info@aas-c.org
919-834-2437
aas-c.org

Durham VA Health Care System
919-286-0411
durham.va.gov/services/lgbt/index.asp

N.C. AIDS Training and Education Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
919-843-8604
med.unc.edu/ncaidstraining/prep/PrEP-for-consumers

Planned Parenthood (Raleigh Health Center)
919-833-7526
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/north-carolina/raleigh/27603/raleigh-health-center-3338-90860

UNC Fertility
erica.mccready@integramed.com
919-908-0000
uncfertility.com/understanding-fertility/lgbt-family-building

Wake County Health Department —Clinic E
wakegov.com/humanservices/publichealth/information/hiv/Pages/default.aspx

Student Health Action Coalition HIV 
shac.hiv.unc@gmail.com
919-956-4000

UNC Infectious Disease
984-974-7198

Lawyers/Legal

Duke Health Justice Clinic
rice@law.duke.edu
919-613-7169

Lambda Law Students Association, UNC School of Law
slk8575@live.unc.edu
studentorgs.law.unc.edu/llsa

Legal Aid N.C.
866-219-5262
legalaidnc.org

Nightclubs

Flex
2 S West St., Raleigh, NC 27603
flex-club.com

Legends
330 W Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601
legends-club.com

The Pinhook
117 W Main St., Durham, NC 27701
thepinhook.com

Ruby Deluxe 
415 S Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27601
rubydeluxeraleigh.com

Political

ACLU of North Carolina
contact@acluofnc.org
919-834-3466
acluofnorthcarolina.org

Equality North Carolina
equalitync.org

Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
hrc.org/local-issues/community/the-triangle

NC AIDS Action Network
lee@ncaan.org
919-914-0311
ncaan.org

N.C. National Organization for Women
northcarolinanow.wordpress.com

Social

Mu Chapter of Kappa Psi Kappa Fraternity, Inc.
muchapterkpsik@gmail.com
919-520-1331
muchapterkpsik.com

Carolina Bear Lodge — Raleigh Den
groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/RaleighNCBears/info

Gay Men’s Social Club
anthony@copianart.com
meetup.com/Trianglegayguys

Men’s Abuse Survival Tools 
playwright1010@yahoo.com

RDUCH Prime Timers
meetup.com/rdu-pt

Queer Women’s Book Club
library@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com
gbtcenterofraleigh.com/library/library-sponsored-groups/queer-womens-book-club

The Society of Femmes, Inc.
info@societyoffemmes.org
facebook.com/SocietyOfFemmes

Geeks and Gaymers
meetup.com/GeekNC

Holly Springs Gay and Lesbian Group
groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/hollyspringsncgl/info

Triangle Area Gay Scientists (TAGS)
tags.zuberfowler.com

Triangle LGBTQ Active Adventures 
meetup.com/Triangle-LGBTQ-Active-Adventures

Triangle LGBTQ Couples and Friends 
info@trianglelgbtq.com
trianglelgbtq.com

Spiritual

Rainbow Gathering • St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
jang7e@gmail.com
919-348-9599

Sunday Assembly Chapel Hill
info@sundayassemblychapelhill.org
sundayassemblychapelhill.org

Beth El Synagogue
info@betheldurham.org
919-682-1238
betheldurham.org

Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
info@htelc.org
919-828-1687
htelc.org

Pilgrim United Church of Christ
pilgrimucc@frontier.com
919-489-1381
pilgrimucc-durham.org

Raleigh Friends Meeting (Quakers)
friends@raleighquakers.org
919-821-4414
quakercloud.org/cloud/raleigh-friends-meeting

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
info@stlukesdurham.org
919-286-2273
stlukesdurham.org

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
javier@stphilipsdurham.org
919-682-5708
st-philips-durham.dionc.org

Triangle Insight Meditation Community • Episcopal Center at Duke
info@triangleinsight.org
919-383-0179
triangleinsight.org

United Church of Chapel Hill 
office@unitedchurch.org
919-942-3540
unitedchurch.org

Watts Street Baptist Church
contact@wattsstreet.org
919-688-1366
wattsstreet.org

Sports

Durham Rainbow Bowling League
facebook.com/groups/1311614945576677/

Kings & Queens Bowling League 
kingsqueensbowling@gmail.com
kingsandqueensbowling.org

Stonewall Sports — Raleigh
raleigh@stonewallsports.org
stonewallraleigh.leagueapps.com

Triangle Rainbow Bowling League
trianglerainbowbowling@gmail.com
trianglerainbowbowling.org

Triangle Tennis Club
triangletennisclub.com

Bull City Running Co.
bullcityrunning@gmail.com
919-265-3904
bullcityrunning.com

Durham Queer Sports 
IG @durhamqueerkickball
katyaweissandersson@gmail.com

Triangle Front Runners
triangle-front-runners@googlegroups.com
trianglefrontrunners.wordpress.com

Transgender

Duke Voice Care Center
tara.nixon@duke.edu
919-684-3834

Durham Gender Alliance Group
groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/durhamgenderalliance/info

El Centro Hispano
elcentronc.org

Hutchison Voice Coaching
janebhutchison@gmail.com
919-389-5028

LGBT Center of Raleigh Transgender Initiative
gbtcenterofraleigh.com/programs/adult-programs/transgender-initiative

North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition 
loftinwilson@gmail.com
919-370-0671
nchrc.org

Triad Gender Association 
triadgender.org

Kuan Yin — Transgender Health Services
kuanyinsep@gmail.com

NCHRC Trans Discussion Group
loftinwilson@gmail.com
919-370-0671

Youth

PFLAG Triangle
pflagtriangle@gmail.com
919-354-2999
pflagtriangle.org

Safe Schools N.C.
contact@safeschoolsnc.org
safeschoolsnc.org

Capital Area Youth and Young Adult Center
info@edsisolutions.com
919-758-8453
edsisolutions.com/locations/capital-area-youth-program

iNSIDEoUT
insideoutsterling@gmail.com
919-706-2941
insideout180.org

Friendly, Loving Support
thomas.taylor@alliancecil.org
919-833-1117
alliancecil.org

Queer Oriented Rap/Rock Day School
qordsinfo@gmail.com
503-680-0763
qords.org

