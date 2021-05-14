Academic
Duke University Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity
csgd@studentaffairs.duke.edu
919-684-6607
studentaffairs.duke.edu/csg
LGBTQ Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
lgbtq@unc.edu
919-843-5376
lgbtq.unc.edu
North Carolina Central University LGBTA Resource Center
nccu.edu/lgbta/index.cfm
North Carolina State University GLBT Center
oied.ncsu.edu/divweb/glbt
Addiction Recovery
D-icers— CMA Meeting
dicerstriangle@gmail.com
North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition
loftinwilson@gmail.com
919-370-0671
nchrc.org
Pipe Down — CMA Meeting
725 N Boylan Ave, Raleigh, N.C. 27605
pipedownnc@gmail.com
Business / Professional
Raleigh Business and Professional Network (RBPN)
RaleighBizNetwork@gmail.com
raleighnetwork.org
Bull City LGBTQ Professionals
tacnc@aol.com
RBPN — Raleigh’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce
RaleighBizNetwork@gmail.com
919-349-0063
raleighlgbtchamber.org
Community Service
ReachOUT N.C.
info@reachoutnc.org
gayforgood.org/raleigh-durham
Community Support
North Carolina State University GLBT Center
glbtcenter@ncsu.edu
919-513-9742
diversity.ncsu.edu/glbt
North Carolina Central University LGBTA Resource Center
nccu.edu/life-nc-central/health-and-well-being/lgbta-center
The Counselor Education Research Center for Community Mental Health at North Carolina State University
ajhebard@ncsu.edu
919-515-6358
ced.ncsu.edu
PFLAG Triangle
pflagtriangle@gmail.com
pflagtriangle.org
Wake County HIV Support Group: Under One Roof
wake.nc.networkofcare.org/mh/services
Compass Center
clientservices@compassctr.org
919-968-4610
compassctr.org
LGBT Center of Raleigh
info@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com
919-832-4484
lgbtcenterofraleigh.com
Oak City Cares
Kathy.Johnson@oakcitycares.org
919-790-8533
oakcitycares.org
Triangle Empowerment Center, Inc.
triangleempowermentcenter@yahoo.com
800-806-3558
triempowerment.org
Wellness and Education Community Action Health Network (WECAHN) — Siler City
ricky@wecahn.org
919-742-3762
LGBTQ Center of Durham
info@lgbtqcenterofdurham.org
919-827-1436
lgbtqcenterofdurham.org
Crisis
Trans Lifeline
877-565-8860
translifeline.org
Trevor Project Lifeline
866-488-738
thetrevorproject.org/pages/get-help-now
Wrenn House / Haven House Crisis Line
919-832-7866
havenhousenc.org
Durham Crisis Response Center
crisisline@durhamcrisisresponse.org
919-403-6562
durhamcrisisresponse.org
HopeLine, Inc.
919-231-4525
hopeline-nc.org
Orange County Rape Crisis Center
info@ocrcc.org
919-967-7273
ocrcc.org
Elder Care
Village Hearth Cohousing
villagehearthcohousing@gmail.com
561-714-800
villagehearthcohousing.com
Entertainment
Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus,
tgmchorus.org
North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival — The Carolina Theatre
919-560-3030
carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/ncglff
Family
Raleigh Area Gay Families/Triangle Families
mnysewan@gmail.com
facebook.com/groups/255750047888031
Nathanson Adoption Services
919-844-5212
nathansonadopt.com
Health, Medical & Wellness
Alliance Of AIDS Services — Carolina
info@aas-c.org
919-834-2437
aas-c.org
Durham VA Health Care System
919-286-0411
durham.va.gov/services/lgbt/index.asp
N.C. AIDS Training and Education Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
919-843-8604
med.unc.edu/ncaidstraining/prep/PrEP-for-consumers
Planned Parenthood (Raleigh Health Center)
919-833-7526
plannedparenthood.org/health-center/north-carolina/raleigh/27603/raleigh-health-center-3338-90860
UNC Fertility
erica.mccready@integramed.com
919-908-0000
uncfertility.com/understanding-fertility/lgbt-family-building
Wake County Health Department —Clinic E
wakegov.com/humanservices/publichealth/information/hiv/Pages/default.aspx
Student Health Action Coalition HIV
shac.hiv.unc@gmail.com
919-956-4000
UNC Infectious Disease
984-974-7198
Lawyers/Legal
Duke Health Justice Clinic
rice@law.duke.edu
919-613-7169
Lambda Law Students Association, UNC School of Law
slk8575@live.unc.edu
studentorgs.law.unc.edu/llsa
Legal Aid N.C.
866-219-5262
legalaidnc.org
Nightclubs
Flex
2 S West St., Raleigh, NC 27603
flex-club.com
Legends
330 W Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601
legends-club.com
The Pinhook
117 W Main St., Durham, NC 27701
thepinhook.com
Ruby Deluxe
415 S Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27601
rubydeluxeraleigh.com
Political
ACLU of North Carolina
contact@acluofnc.org
919-834-3466
acluofnorthcarolina.org
Equality North Carolina
equalitync.org
Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
hrc.org/local-issues/community/the-triangle
NC AIDS Action Network
lee@ncaan.org
919-914-0311
ncaan.org
N.C. National Organization for Women
northcarolinanow.wordpress.com
Social
Mu Chapter of Kappa Psi Kappa Fraternity, Inc.
muchapterkpsik@gmail.com
919-520-1331
muchapterkpsik.com
Carolina Bear Lodge — Raleigh Den
groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/RaleighNCBears/info
Gay Men’s Social Club
anthony@copianart.com
meetup.com/Trianglegayguys
Men’s Abuse Survival Tools
playwright1010@yahoo.com
RDUCH Prime Timers
meetup.com/rdu-pt
Queer Women’s Book Club
library@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com
gbtcenterofraleigh.com/library/library-sponsored-groups/queer-womens-book-club
The Society of Femmes, Inc.
info@societyoffemmes.org
facebook.com/SocietyOfFemmes
Geeks and Gaymers
meetup.com/GeekNC
Holly Springs Gay and Lesbian Group
groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/hollyspringsncgl/info
Triangle Area Gay Scientists (TAGS)
tags.zuberfowler.com
Triangle LGBTQ Active Adventures
meetup.com/Triangle-LGBTQ-Active-Adventures
Triangle LGBTQ Couples and Friends
info@trianglelgbtq.com
trianglelgbtq.com
Spiritual
Rainbow Gathering • St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
jang7e@gmail.com
919-348-9599
Sunday Assembly Chapel Hill
info@sundayassemblychapelhill.org
sundayassemblychapelhill.org
Beth El Synagogue
info@betheldurham.org
919-682-1238
betheldurham.org
Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
info@htelc.org
919-828-1687
htelc.org
Pilgrim United Church of Christ
pilgrimucc@frontier.com
919-489-1381
pilgrimucc-durham.org
Raleigh Friends Meeting (Quakers)
friends@raleighquakers.org
919-821-4414
quakercloud.org/cloud/raleigh-friends-meeting
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
info@stlukesdurham.org
919-286-2273
stlukesdurham.org
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
javier@stphilipsdurham.org
919-682-5708
st-philips-durham.dionc.org
Triangle Insight Meditation Community • Episcopal Center at Duke
info@triangleinsight.org
919-383-0179
triangleinsight.org
United Church of Chapel Hill
office@unitedchurch.org
919-942-3540
unitedchurch.org
Watts Street Baptist Church
contact@wattsstreet.org
919-688-1366
wattsstreet.org
Sports
Durham Rainbow Bowling League
facebook.com/groups/1311614945576677/
Kings & Queens Bowling League
kingsqueensbowling@gmail.com
kingsandqueensbowling.org
Stonewall Sports — Raleigh
raleigh@stonewallsports.org
stonewallraleigh.leagueapps.com
Triangle Rainbow Bowling League
trianglerainbowbowling@gmail.com
trianglerainbowbowling.org
Triangle Tennis Club
triangletennisclub.com
Bull City Running Co.
bullcityrunning@gmail.com
919-265-3904
bullcityrunning.com
Durham Queer Sports
IG @durhamqueerkickball
katyaweissandersson@gmail.com
Triangle Front Runners
triangle-front-runners@googlegroups.com
trianglefrontrunners.wordpress.com
Transgender
Duke Voice Care Center
tara.nixon@duke.edu
919-684-3834
Durham Gender Alliance Group
groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/durhamgenderalliance/info
El Centro Hispano
elcentronc.org
Hutchison Voice Coaching
janebhutchison@gmail.com
919-389-5028
LGBT Center of Raleigh Transgender Initiative
gbtcenterofraleigh.com/programs/adult-programs/transgender-initiative
North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition
loftinwilson@gmail.com
919-370-0671
nchrc.org
Triad Gender Association
triadgender.org
Kuan Yin — Transgender Health Services
kuanyinsep@gmail.com
NCHRC Trans Discussion Group
loftinwilson@gmail.com
919-370-0671
Youth
PFLAG Triangle
pflagtriangle@gmail.com
919-354-2999
pflagtriangle.org
Safe Schools N.C.
contact@safeschoolsnc.org
safeschoolsnc.org
Capital Area Youth and Young Adult Center
info@edsisolutions.com
919-758-8453
edsisolutions.com/locations/capital-area-youth-program
iNSIDEoUT
insideoutsterling@gmail.com
919-706-2941
insideout180.org
Friendly, Loving Support
thomas.taylor@alliancecil.org
919-833-1117
alliancecil.org
Queer Oriented Rap/Rock Day School
qordsinfo@gmail.com
503-680-0763
qords.org
Join us: This story is made possible with the help of qnotes’ contributors. If you’d like to show your support so qnotes can provide more news, features and opinion pieces like this, give a regular or one-time donation today.