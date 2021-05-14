Academic

Duke University Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity

csgd@studentaffairs.duke.edu

919-684-6607

studentaffairs.duke.edu/csg

LGBTQ Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

lgbtq@unc.edu

919-843-5376

lgbtq.unc.edu

North Carolina Central University LGBTA Resource Center

nccu.edu/lgbta/index.cfm

North Carolina State University GLBT Center

oied.ncsu.edu/divweb/glbt

Addiction Recovery

D-icers— CMA Meeting

dicerstriangle@gmail.com

North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition

loftinwilson@gmail.com

919-370-0671

nchrc.org

Pipe Down — CMA Meeting

725 N Boylan Ave, Raleigh, N.C. 27605

pipedownnc@gmail.com

Business / Professional

Raleigh Business and Professional Network (RBPN)

RaleighBizNetwork@gmail.com

raleighnetwork.org

Bull City LGBTQ Professionals

tacnc@aol.com

RBPN — Raleigh’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce

RaleighBizNetwork@gmail.com

919-349-0063

raleighlgbtchamber.org

Community Service

ReachOUT N.C.

info@reachoutnc.org

gayforgood.org/raleigh-durham

Community Support

North Carolina State University GLBT Center

glbtcenter@ncsu.edu

919-513-9742

diversity.ncsu.edu/glbt

North Carolina Central University LGBTA Resource Center

nccu.edu/life-nc-central/health-and-well-being/lgbta-center

The Counselor Education Research Center for Community Mental Health at North Carolina State University

ajhebard@ncsu.edu

919-515-6358

ced.ncsu.edu

PFLAG Triangle

pflagtriangle@gmail.com

pflagtriangle.org

Wake County HIV Support Group: Under One Roof

wake.nc.networkofcare.org/mh/services

Compass Center

clientservices@compassctr.org

919-968-4610

compassctr.org

LGBT Center of Raleigh

info@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com

919-832-4484

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com

Oak City Cares

Kathy.Johnson@oakcitycares.org

919-790-8533

oakcitycares.org

Triangle Empowerment Center, Inc.

triangleempowermentcenter@yahoo.com

800-806-3558

triempowerment.org

Wellness and Education Community Action Health Network (WECAHN) — Siler City

ricky@wecahn.org

919-742-3762

LGBTQ Center of Durham

info@lgbtqcenterofdurham.org

919-827-1436

lgbtqcenterofdurham.org

Crisis

Trans Lifeline

877-565-8860

translifeline.org

Trevor Project Lifeline

866-488-738

thetrevorproject.org/pages/get-help-now

Wrenn House / Haven House Crisis Line

919-832-7866

havenhousenc.org

Durham Crisis Response Center

crisisline@durhamcrisisresponse.org

919-403-6562

durhamcrisisresponse.org

HopeLine, Inc.

919-231-4525

hopeline-nc.org

Orange County Rape Crisis Center

info@ocrcc.org

919-967-7273

ocrcc.org

Elder Care

Village Hearth Cohousing

villagehearthcohousing@gmail.com

561-714-800

villagehearthcohousing.com

Entertainment

Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus,

tgmchorus.org

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival — The Carolina Theatre

919-560-3030

carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/ncglff

Family

Raleigh Area Gay Families/Triangle Families

mnysewan@gmail.com

facebook.com/groups/255750047888031

Nathanson Adoption Services

919-844-5212

nathansonadopt.com

Health, Medical & Wellness

Alliance Of AIDS Services — Carolina

info@aas-c.org

919-834-2437

aas-c.org

Durham VA Health Care System

919-286-0411

durham.va.gov/services/lgbt/index.asp

N.C. AIDS Training and Education Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

919-843-8604

med.unc.edu/ncaidstraining/prep/PrEP-for-consumers

Planned Parenthood (Raleigh Health Center)

919-833-7526

plannedparenthood.org/health-center/north-carolina/raleigh/27603/raleigh-health-center-3338-90860

UNC Fertility

erica.mccready@integramed.com

919-908-0000

uncfertility.com/understanding-fertility/lgbt-family-building

Wake County Health Department —Clinic E

wakegov.com/humanservices/publichealth/information/hiv/Pages/default.aspx

Student Health Action Coalition HIV

shac.hiv.unc@gmail.com

919-956-4000

UNC Infectious Disease

984-974-7198

Lawyers/Legal

Duke Health Justice Clinic

rice@law.duke.edu

919-613-7169

Lambda Law Students Association, UNC School of Law

slk8575@live.unc.edu

studentorgs.law.unc.edu/llsa

Legal Aid N.C.

866-219-5262

legalaidnc.org

Nightclubs

Flex

2 S West St., Raleigh, NC 27603

flex-club.com

Legends

330 W Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601

legends-club.com

The Pinhook

117 W Main St., Durham, NC 27701

thepinhook.com

Ruby Deluxe

415 S Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27601

rubydeluxeraleigh.com

Political

ACLU of North Carolina

contact@acluofnc.org

919-834-3466

acluofnorthcarolina.org

Equality North Carolina

equalitync.org

Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

hrc.org/local-issues/community/the-triangle

NC AIDS Action Network

lee@ncaan.org

919-914-0311

ncaan.org

N.C. National Organization for Women

northcarolinanow.wordpress.com

Social

Mu Chapter of Kappa Psi Kappa Fraternity, Inc.

muchapterkpsik@gmail.com

919-520-1331

muchapterkpsik.com

Carolina Bear Lodge — Raleigh Den

groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/RaleighNCBears/info

Gay Men’s Social Club

anthony@copianart.com

meetup.com/Trianglegayguys

Men’s Abuse Survival Tools

playwright1010@yahoo.com

RDUCH Prime Timers

meetup.com/rdu-pt

Queer Women’s Book Club

library@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com

gbtcenterofraleigh.com/library/library-sponsored-groups/queer-womens-book-club

The Society of Femmes, Inc.

info@societyoffemmes.org

facebook.com/SocietyOfFemmes

Geeks and Gaymers

meetup.com/GeekNC

Holly Springs Gay and Lesbian Group

groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/hollyspringsncgl/info

Triangle Area Gay Scientists (TAGS)

tags.zuberfowler.com

Triangle LGBTQ Active Adventures

meetup.com/Triangle-LGBTQ-Active-Adventures

Triangle LGBTQ Couples and Friends

info@trianglelgbtq.com

trianglelgbtq.com

Spiritual

Rainbow Gathering • St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

jang7e@gmail.com

919-348-9599

Sunday Assembly Chapel Hill

info@sundayassemblychapelhill.org

sundayassemblychapelhill.org

Beth El Synagogue

info@betheldurham.org

919-682-1238

betheldurham.org

Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

info@htelc.org

919-828-1687

htelc.org

Pilgrim United Church of Christ

pilgrimucc@frontier.com

919-489-1381

pilgrimucc-durham.org

Raleigh Friends Meeting (Quakers)

friends@raleighquakers.org

919-821-4414

quakercloud.org/cloud/raleigh-friends-meeting

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

info@stlukesdurham.org

919-286-2273

stlukesdurham.org

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

javier@stphilipsdurham.org

919-682-5708

st-philips-durham.dionc.org

Triangle Insight Meditation Community • Episcopal Center at Duke

info@triangleinsight.org

919-383-0179

triangleinsight.org

United Church of Chapel Hill

office@unitedchurch.org

919-942-3540

unitedchurch.org

Watts Street Baptist Church

contact@wattsstreet.org

919-688-1366

wattsstreet.org

Sports

Durham Rainbow Bowling League

facebook.com/groups/1311614945576677/

Kings & Queens Bowling League

kingsqueensbowling@gmail.com

kingsandqueensbowling.org

Stonewall Sports — Raleigh

raleigh@stonewallsports.org

stonewallraleigh.leagueapps.com

Triangle Rainbow Bowling League

trianglerainbowbowling@gmail.com

trianglerainbowbowling.org

Triangle Tennis Club

triangletennisclub.com

Bull City Running Co.

bullcityrunning@gmail.com

919-265-3904

bullcityrunning.com

Durham Queer Sports

IG @durhamqueerkickball

katyaweissandersson@gmail.com

Triangle Front Runners

triangle-front-runners@googlegroups.com

trianglefrontrunners.wordpress.com

Transgender

Duke Voice Care Center

tara.nixon@duke.edu

919-684-3834

Durham Gender Alliance Group

groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/durhamgenderalliance/info

El Centro Hispano

elcentronc.org

Hutchison Voice Coaching

janebhutchison@gmail.com

919-389-5028

LGBT Center of Raleigh Transgender Initiative

gbtcenterofraleigh.com/programs/adult-programs/transgender-initiative

North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition

loftinwilson@gmail.com

919-370-0671

nchrc.org

Triad Gender Association

triadgender.org

Kuan Yin — Transgender Health Services

kuanyinsep@gmail.com

NCHRC Trans Discussion Group

loftinwilson@gmail.com

919-370-0671

Youth

PFLAG Triangle

pflagtriangle@gmail.com

919-354-2999

pflagtriangle.org

Safe Schools N.C.

contact@safeschoolsnc.org

safeschoolsnc.org

Capital Area Youth and Young Adult Center

info@edsisolutions.com

919-758-8453

edsisolutions.com/locations/capital-area-youth-program

iNSIDEoUT

insideoutsterling@gmail.com

919-706-2941

insideout180.org

Friendly, Loving Support

thomas.taylor@alliancecil.org

919-833-1117

alliancecil.org

Queer Oriented Rap/Rock Day School

qordsinfo@gmail.com

503-680-0763

qords.org

