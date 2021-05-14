The Asheville Drag Brunch crew heads back into action for a new, now in-person, season of performances June 12 at noon. This show will be donating its proceeds to BeLoved Asheville, an organization that is working to help those who have fallen on hard times during COVID-19. In their official press release, Asheville Drag Brunch stated that, “the family-friendly drag queen entertainment is sing-along top-notch fun with plenty of laughter and audience interaction.”

This Sunday performance will feature several local drag queens and be hosted by recurring cast member Divine. The purpose of this event, as with all of the group’s past events, is to celebrate the LGBTQ community while raising money for nonprofit organizations.

Some past shows have supported the Make A Wish foundation, Youth OUTright WNC Blue Ride Pride and the Grey Eagle Music Hall. All other 501(C)3 organizations are encouraged to apply for benefit brunches as well. The submission form for a sponsored event is informal and will be followed up with an email. To submit an organizational need, go to bit.ly/3fhZOIW.

BeLoved Asheville was formed in February of 2019 and has worked to support local eateries, participate in fun-runs and facilitate clothing drives. Recently forming #BeLovedCampClean, this nonprofit has created a project to support the homeless population of Asheville in a very direct way. This campaign “provides access to cleanup supplies, trash and recycling cans, and pickup to residents in the city who must camp because they do not have a home.”

Asheville Drag Brunch has been hosting these hour-long shows for a multitude of occasions over the years. Performances can be, and have been, made for any celebration, including weddings, divorces, anniversaries and birthdays. Tips are always encouraged as a source of further donated funds from attending guests.

All shows take place in local restaurants and bars. The June 27 Asheville Drag Brunch will be at Bankes Avenue Bar and will allow for only a limited number of seats. Since tickets may not be bought at the door due to COVID-19 restrictions, pre-purchase a seat here: bit.ly/2QbRHFq.

