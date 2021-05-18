Stonewall Sports Charlotte has opened registration for a four-player and a six-player league. Interested participants can apply until June 10. The season will be played from June until August.

The two leagues were founded as a way to work around potential player schedules as well as skill level. The four-player teams are for more advanced volleyball players and will take place on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The six-player teams are for people who want to have a good time with a more traditional tournament structure on Sundays at 3 p.m.

There are different regulations for those who wish to lead a team. According to instructions on the website those interested in being a captain of a team will need to register first and then have players register under your team name. An email will be sent once you have signed up with additional team information and info about responsibilities for a potential captain. Captains and co-captains are also required to attend a captains/referee meeting.

Stonewall Sports is also in need of a sand volleyball officer. According to their position open posting, their officers are 100 percent volunteers committed to a smooth operating sports season. They work with sponsors, schedules, rules, officials and much more.

These additional responsibilities are emphasized to reflect on the teams, organization and general LGBTQ community as well as the individual officer.

An indoor volleyball officer position is also open. All games will take place at the Jeff Adams Center, 1200 West Tyvola Road, in Charlotte.

The registration fee for either league is $40. This will include a league shirt, as well. To sign up for volleyball this summer, go to bit.ly/3yjBdfB.

