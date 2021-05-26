Transcend Charlotte (transcendcharlotte.org) announces their “Sacred Summer” campaign to highlight gender expansive members of color. Beginning with the Outdoor Mini Market on June 3, these events have been created by the staff of Transcend Charlotte for the LGBTQ community and are open to everyone 18 years of age and older. Starting at 12 p.m., the Mini Market will be open to all interested individuals at 3800 Monroe Road.

Professionals will be available to offer advice and wig fittings to anyone who wants to change their hair up. These hair products will be provided by Lux Glamorous Wigs & Co LLC. A North Carolina native, the owner of Lux Glamorous, Chondra Wilson, specializes in creating items for the Black community. The company also caters to patients who have experienced partial and total hair loss with cranial prosthesis wigs.

For those who would like help with binder and breast form fittings, there will also be an area dedicated to this. The Outdoor Mini Market will offer a popup Xpression Space in which individuals can find gender affirming clothing and shoes as well as jewelry.

Powerhouse will be providing HIV testing through a mobile center. Food will be from Little Caesar’s Pizza and self-care packets will be available until supplies last. For those facing the challenges of homelessness, there will be a specialist at the Mini Market who can give referrals to temporary and permanent housing. Social services program information will also be available.

Other event partners include There’s Still Hope and Time Out Youth. Catering to black transgender individuals experiencing homelessness, There’s Still Hope will be at this event to provide aid to those ages twenty-four and above who meet their program regulations. Time Out Youth, on the other hand, will be available to accommodate youths under the ages of twenty.

All items are first come, first serve, but registration is strongly encouraged. To register for the Outdoor Mini Market, go to bit.ly/3vgWHrB.

