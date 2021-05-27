Cardboard Castle Productions presents “A Brunch of Their Own,” at the outdoor eatery Crawdads Café in LP Frans Stadium. Set for Saturday, July 10, two shows are scheduled, one at 10 a.m., with another following at 12:30 p.m. Both presentations include a show and brunch. To purchase a ticket, go to bit.ly/3yzRddI.

Cardboard Castle Productions’ co-owner David Zealy-Wright confirms the event will maintain COVID safety protocols for the sizable crowd expected to attend the event. He’s a performer in “A Brunch of Their Own” (his drag name is Devida) and he’s excited about the upcoming affair.

“I would also say the entire foundation of this and most of the shows [we] produce are about providing spaces in rural communities where people from all walks can come together and enjoy queer artistry,” Zealy-Wright explains. “This isn’t just a drag show.”

“A Brunch of Their Own” is designed to be an outreach event, bringing together the entire spectrum of the LGBTQ community and allies who are interested in good food and being entertained for a worthy cause.

Not only will the brunch provide a safe and fun outlet for attendees, but a large portion of the proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits. The Women’s Resource Center of Hickory (their mission is to create outreach programs for transgender individuals) and Olive Branch Ministries. Run by married couple Karen Lowe and Michelle Mathis, the Olive Branch offers assistance to those with HIV/AIDS and individuals coping with issues surrounding addiction. Their mission is to provide harm reduction services to the LGBTQ community.

“I want everyone to know this event will be incredibly fun and family friendly,” says Zealy-Wright. “[We’re] celebrating drag artistry and America’s pastime [of Baseball] while also contributing to great charities that will help the underserved in our community.”

Other performers included in the line-up are Buff Faye, Kristen Collins, Malia Chanel Iman and Quendyn Tarantino. Crawdad’s Café in LP Frans Stadium is located at2500 Clement Blvd., NW in Hickory. Tickets to the event are $30. For reservations, go to thecardboardcastle.eventbrite.com.

