Charlotte

Poplar Tapas Mix-Mingle with the Charlotte Gaymer’s Network

May 25 at 7 p.m., the Charlotte Gaymer’s Network (CGN) is hosting “CGN After Dark: Poplar Tapas Edition”. A vodka bar, discounted food and gaming consoles will be available to guests. There will also be three themed rooms featuring either board games, video games and Dungeons and Dragons. The event is sponsored by the Great Wagon Road Distillery, and interested participants must be 21 or older.

National

Lesbian Couple’s Home Becomes San Francisco Landmark

Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, founders of the lesbian rights organization the Daughters of Bilitis, will be forever commemorated as their home was deigned a landmark designation by San Francisco city supervisors. As of May 11, this lesbian hotspot of 1955 will be immortalized as a historical site in California.

Grindr Used To Rob LGBTQ Community Members in Georgia

On May 5, the Atlanta police held a press conference stating that at least eight people have been robbed by men they met on Grindr. Sgt. Rodney Jones emphasized that these individuals went on a date then, at the end of their night out, the suspect would produce a gun and steal anything the victims had with them. Call Crime Stoppers Atlanta with any information at 404-577-8477.

U.S. Diplomatic Posts Can Fly Pride Flags on the Same Post as the American Flag

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement on May 6 that pride flags may be flown on the same flagpole as the American flag during Pride Month 2021. Embassies will also be able to fly pride flags both within and without their buildings in June. This is a big change from 2019 when embassies had to ask for permission to put pride flags on external flagpoles.

Missouri To Provide Over-the-Counter HIV Medication

The third state to allow individuals to purchase post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), Missouri will dispense this medication to those approved by pharmacists. This protocol will allow those exposed to HIV to significantly reduce their risk of contracting the disease. The CDC has published a study that 13 of Missouri’s rural counties have a high probability of contracting HIV due to their extreme use of drug by needle.

El Paso’s Drop-In Center Saved LGBTQ Lives

The Place and Inside Out partnered to create a safe space for LGBTQ and homeless youth during the pandemic. This collaboration has allowed El Paso to offer food, shelter and clothes to those who are experiencing homelessness. Jessie Pocock, Executive Director of Inside Out Youth Services, says, “El Paso County has had one of the highest rates of youth suicide in the nation.” It was thanks to this temporary drop-in space that many LGBTQ youth were supported during quarantine.

California Elects First Transgender Bishop in U.S. History

Rev. Megan Rohrer already made headlines when they became the first transgender Lutheran pastor. Now, Rohrer has taken on the title of bishop at the Sierra Pacific synod. Of this development, Rohrer comments, “During this time when some imagine trans people at their worst, Lutherans have once again declared that transgender people are beautiful children of God. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for me and my family as I accept this call.”

Texas’ Soulforce Launches Digital Retreat for Black LGBTQ Women

Seeking to end the idea of Christian supremacy, this organization has created a cohort to focus on “womanism” and “liberatory speech”. The Soulforce press release mentions that participants in this group, titled “Come to the River”, will partake in interviews with healing experts. These workshops will take place over several weeks and are designed to help black LGBTQ women become more entuned with their spiritual selves.

International

Young Gay Man Murdered in Iran as Part of an “Honor Killing”

20-year-old Iranian citizen, Ali Fazeli Monfared, was beheaded by male relatives for being gay. In Iran, military service is required. However, Monfared was able to receive an exemption card due to his “mental illness” (i.e. homosexuality). It was because of this card that Monfared’s extended family learned of his LGBTQ identity. Iran is one of the world’s 11 countries that still allow for same-sex relationships to be castigated by death.

