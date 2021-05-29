Serving as pastor of Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, Rev. Mac Schafer has been a public advocate for the LGBTQ community since before North Carolina’s HB2 became a hot button symbol for transgender discrimination. His daughter, an actress (from the HBO series “Euphoria”) and transgender woman who attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC), is cited as being a big part of shaping the reverend’s perspective on these social issues.

“North Carolina’s bill [Senate Bill 514] bans care until the age of 21; our daughter Hunter only just turned 22,” Reverend Schafer says.

If passed, this bill will make it so that young transgender individuals like Hunter Schafer will be unable to receive surgery or puberty blockers without parental consent if they are under the age of 21.



Conducted in 2015, the U.S. Transgender Survey found that 12 percent of transgender people in North Carolina had their gender identities dismissed or otherwise derided by counselors or religious leaders.

“We fully believe that LGBTQ folks are beautifully and wonderfully made by God and are an essential part of the human community,” Reverend Schafer continues.



The anti-transgender bills, however, are not the only thing Schafer and his wife, Katy Schafer, also a staff member at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church, feel strongly about. The pair have called upon Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to support the Equality Act. Nondiscrimination ordinances were also declared to be a necessity for more North Carolina municipalities.

As an actress and activist, Hunter Schafer has a large platform to address the audience. For the uninitiated, she appeared as the character Rue in the HBO series “Euphoria.” To catch a glimpse of her performance, check out youtube.com/watch?v=tBpRknWFVjQ.

While her father’s efforts reach a smaller audience, he works diligently to impact the world around him through local and regional changes. He encourages others to take the steps to bring about positive change for LGBTQ folks in rural communities, as well.

Schafer acknowledges his unique role as a pastor and parent of a transgender daughter; and confirms he is open to answering any LGBTQ-related questions from the public and his congregation.

