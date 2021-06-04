Campus Pride is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a multitude of online events. A nonprofit dedicated to educating college and university students about the LGBTQ community, Campus Pride is starting Pride Month off with conversations about safe sex, bullying and mental health.

On June 1, Campus Pride announced they were partnering with Victoria’s Secret Pink Pride campaign in order to host several of this month’s events. The first of these is Lavender Graduation, a commencement ceremony that will be live-streamed on June 11 at 10 a.m. for LGBTQ students graduating in 2021. Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) is working with Campus Pride to garner attention and participation for this ceremony as it encompasses eighteen different schools across the U.S.

Safe Space Online Training will follow the graduation on June 11, at 10 a.m. This will provide resources for allies and LGBTQ individuals who want to learn about LGBTQ terms, history and local organizations. Another seminar, dubbed Stop the Hate training, will take place on June 16, at 10 a.m. online. These events are similar in nature, but Stop the Hate is more geared toward the specifics of harassment, hazing and outright violence.

Juneteenth is the only event slotted for the weekend. Lead by queer and transgender black activists, this live-streamed demonstration is about celebrating the history of black LGBTQ liberation in colleges. This commemoration of ending slavery will take place on June 19, at 3 p.m.

The fifty-second anniversary of the Stonewall Riots is being observed by queer young adults on June 28, at 5 p.m. On the very day of the original Stonewall uprising/rebellion, students will gather to speak about the police raid that took place in NYC’s gay community in Greenwich Village.

A completely virtual pride celebration will take place on June 30, at 4 p.m. as Pride Month comes to a close. These festivities will be co-hosted by the apparel company Pride Palace. During all of June, those interested in donating to Give OUT Day can make a donation towards Campus Pride. All donors who give $10 or more will be eligible to win prizes during the virtual pride celebration.



Mini grants have also been made available by Campus Pride as a way of giving back to the community. Up to $600, these grants will be awarded to those who want to improve their college campuses in a way that relates to LGBTQ activism. To apply for these grants, go to campuspride.org/ActNow

