As Pride Month begins so does the birth month of these LGBTQ celebrities. All born within a two-day time frame, these Geminis are some of the most celebrated gay and queer persons to share their experiences as members of the LGBTQ community.

Born on June 2, Zachary Quinto advocated for organizations like The Trevor Project long before he shared his sexual orientation with the world. Although he most often plays straight characters in film and television series, his sexuality has led many fans to speculate queer subtext in some of his roles, like his performance as Spock in 2009’s “Star Trek” reboot.



Numerous fanfictions have been written about Spock’s purported attraction to Captain James T. Kirk. In the original incarnation of “Star Trek,” George Takei, a gay actor, played the role of Sulu, a straight character. Upon hearing the latest “Star Trek” would have Sulu’s character come out as gay, Takei suggested J.J. Abrams should “create a character who has a history of being gay, rather than Sulu, who had been straight all this time, suddenly being revealed as being closeted.” Quinto disagreed with Takei, emphasizing that gay representation can come from anywhere and should come from everywhere.

Anderson Hays Cooper, whose birthday falls on June 3, is one of America’s most beloved news anchors; famous for inserting himself into a story if it means helping someone. Leading CNN’s show “Anderson Cooper 360°,” Cooper has covered Hurricane Katrina, earthquakes in Haiti, war in the Middle East and the insanities of the Donald Trump presidency .

In the book “The Rainbow Comes and Goes,” Cooper, along with his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, discuss their complex relationship. Cooper writes about the fear he had coming out as gay and the impact that it would have on his family. Having won several Emmys for “Anderson Cooper 360°,” he is now reportedly single but does have a son with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

Also born on June 3, Josephine Baker made headlines as the first black woman to star in an American movie. This silent film, titled “Siren of the Tropics,” showcased Baker’s dancing abilities and even touched on her background as a much-loved performer in Paris. Known as a sex symbol throughout the 1930s, Baker was said to have been a lesbian, a bisexual woman and in polyamorous relationships.



In a Gay and Lesbian Review piece, Baker’s life is memorialized as one of ambition, trauma and pioneering. Baker adopted several children during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, calling her family The Rainbow Tribe. She had several “lady lovers” throughout her life and became immortalized as a queer icon with her skirt made of bananas and beaded necklace.

Yet another June 3 baby, Allen Ginsberg was an American poet who wrote about sexuality, capitalism, bureaucracy and Buddhism. Ginsberg’s childhood was one a mixture of chaos, vulnerability and early worldly experience. Although his mother suffered from mental illness, she exposed Ginsberg and his brother to alternative viewpoints in politics by taking them to Communist Party meetings.

San Francisco police took Ginsberg’s poem “Howl” to trial in 1957 for its depiction of both LGBTQ and straight sex and it was eventually dismissed as being obscene. Ginsberg spent most of his adult life with one man, Peter Orlovsky.

