Hulu released their Pride Month lineup of LGBTQ films, documentaries, docu-series and TV shows just in time for June. With a new season of “Love, Victor” and a contemporary movie on the anti-trans bills that are being passed in the U.S., this year’s releases have been selected for their diverse content creators and producers. For more information on the vast amount of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender-related programming not listed here, visit hulu.com/hub/pride-nav.

Pride (2021)

A docu-series, this limited six-episode show takes viewers through LGBTQ history with live accounts of what it was like to be queer throughout the past six decades. Each episode is directed by a different queer-identified director and features various members of the LGBTQ community. Some interviewees are transgender actors or lesbian producers. The program features conversations surrounding the AIDS epidemic, the 1990s boom in gay acceptance and FBI investigations of individuals who were in same-sex relationships during the fifties.

Wild Nights with Emily (2018)

Prominent poet of the mid-1880s, author Emily Dickinson is portrayed as a lesbian author in this romantic comedy. Director Madeleine Olnek has been revered for her thoughtful depiction of gay and lesbian affairs since her debut film “Codependent Lesbian Sex Alien Seeks Same.”

Molly Shannon takes on the role of Dickinson as she would be perceived today: self-sufficient, passionate and a bit snarky. Flipping between Dickinson’s romantic rendezvous of youth and the lesbian encounters of her adulthood, this film draws heavily on Dickinson’s actual private letters, which paint a portrait of an image of a brilliant artist who was ahead of her time.

The Obituary Of Tunde Johnson (2021)

Reminiscent of “Groundhog Day,” this movie begins at the end of Tunde Johnson’s life. A gay Nigerian teenager living in America, the young man is shot and killed by police. Once he dies, however, he finds himself waking up again. Labeled as a drama, mystery and thriller, this film seems to have been designed to make viewers examine the systems that keep LGBTQ and black individuals from thriving in society. The young actors breathe life into topics of privilege, financial stability and coming out.

Changing the Game (2021)

In light of all of the anti-transgender bills that have been introduced in the U.S. since the start of 2021, this documentary follows three transgender students as they attempt to participate in school sports. Mack Beggs resides in Texas, where he is being forced to wrestle on the girls’ team instead of the boys’ team. Andraya Yearwood, although allowed to run on the girls’ cross country team, experiences transphobia as well as racism from her fellow Connecticut residents. Sarah Huckman is a high-altitude skier who stands in stark contrast to her documentary co-stars as the only one who is not villainized by her New Hampshire community for being on the “wrong team.” This is no small part because she is the only one who does not set records or excel in the same way as Yearwood and Beggs. Yearwood placed first in the girls’ hundred and two-hundred meter dashes, while Beggs is the reigning state wrestling champion. This documentary poses the question: if it is proven that not all trans athletes will beat their competition, then why should they be barred from participating?

