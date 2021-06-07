

Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equality (URGE), along with several other LGBTQ-centered organizations, is working to bring the importance of queer-comprehensive sex education to the public’s attention. In an interview with Yahoo Life, URGE’s policy director, Preston Mitchum, said, “The U.S. especially does a really harmful and damaging job to young people who are LGBTQ-plus, who are living with disabilities, who are Black, who are Latinx, who are poor people — and especially those who are at the intersection of those identities.”

The idea of sex-ed being underfunded and lacking important details in schools is no new concept. But the idea of discussing contraceptives is often so scandalous they upset students’ more conservative parents. The thought of introducing LGBTQ-inclusive sex education borders on unheard of.

The nuances of being lesbian gay, bisexual, transgender or any other LGBTQ identity differ from high school student to high school student. The one constant is that sex education is not geared towards any of these individuals.

A call to action has been drafted by a large group of organizers and nonprofits to create comprehensive sex education. This group is made up of Sex Ed for Social Change (SEICUS), URGE, Equity Advocates for Youth, Answer, Black & Pink, the Equality Federation, Gay/ Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the National LGBTQ Task Force and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Most of the organizations listed have worked with queer youth and all of them are involved in some form of education. According to HRC, 85 percent of parents support the discussion of sexual orientation as part of sex education in high school.

Groups like the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), the Center for American Progress and the Trevor Project are part of the effort seeking change, as well, and have published articles regarding the need for conversations around safer sex, as it directly affects LGBTQ people.

