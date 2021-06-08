After four years of being ridiculed and disrespected by Donald Trump, some in the LGBTQ community thought headlines referring to his antics were a thing of the past.

When speaking at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention June 3, Trump re-stated his usual fantastical viewpoints. As one might expect, he toted out the same old topics to rehash in an effort to work his supporters into a frenzy, with such topics as potential loss of gun rights, “crooked” Hillary Clinton, the “radical left-wing Biden administration” and his twisted viewpoints on race theory.

Trump covered a multitude of topics within the span of 90 minutes. As usual, he made the false claim the 2020 election results were false and an attack on American democracy. The former reality show star also took the opportunity to show public support for current U.S. Representative, Ted Budd, as he runs for NC.’.s Senate seat. According to an Advocate article, Budd is one of forty-five House of Representatives members who believe that LGBTQ individuals should not be protected under the Civil Rights Act.

In his mentions of race theory, Trump was dismissing the intersections of race, sexuality, gender and class that are meant to be taught in high school courses. “Our freedom is being overtaken by left wing cancel culture,” Trump said. “and the Biden administration is pushing toxic critical race theory and illegal discrimination into our children’s schools.”

Although he did not specifically discuss the LGBTQ community in this tirade, Trump has been involved in his fair share of transphobic and homophobic legislation.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, told LGBTQ Nation, “He doesn’t care if you’re Black, right? He doesn’t like you. He doesn’t care if you’re white, he doesn’t like you really, either — unless, of course, you’re a Trump supporter. Right? He doesn’t care if you’re LGBTQ, ’cause you don’t mean anything to him…he’s basically repulsed by the community. The man lacks any relationships. I mean, Donald Trump has no friends.”

Footage of Trump’s appearance is circulating on all social media platforms, but not because of his ideologies. Convention viewers have taken to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with clips and memes of Trump’s pants; which many people are claiming are on backwards.

While the fact-checking website snopes.com has debunkt the backwards pants theory, numerous viewers who witnessed Trump’s appearance aren’t buying it. Some have even suggested that Trump might have experienced an accident of some sort, which made the front of his pants unpresentable, while others have proposed he might have been oddly unaware his pants were on the wrong way.

