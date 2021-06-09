Joining in with the likes of other fast food restaurants such as Hardee’s and McDonald’s in the so-called “chicken sandwich wars,” Burger King announced last week that for every Ch’King chicken sandwich they sell throughout June, they will donate proceeds to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). In showing support for the LGBTQ community, Burger King hopes to knock their fast food competitor Chik-Fil-A down a few pegs.

The official Burger King Twitter account posted “the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation to @HRC for every Ch’King sold” on June 3.

For every Burger King chicken sandwich sold through June 30, Burger King will donate forty cents to HRC, with a cap of $250,000.

In a statement released to USA Today, a Burger King spokesperson said the following: “This is a community we love dearly and proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening.”

This statement has been met with positivity from LGBTQ consumers, many of whom have taken to social media with comments like Reddit user Jardejay who says,

“See this is HOW you market to gays correctly during Pride. Now ima go eat my first Burger King in about 10 years.”

The timing of Burger King’s new chicken sandwich, and LGBTQ-related donation campaign, was nothing short of calculated. It has been common knowledge for the past several years that Chik-fil-A founder Truett Cathy and his son Dan Cathy, now the CEO, have made donations to anti-LGBTQ charities.

Burger King is even poking fun at Chik-Fil-A’s religious regulations with their reminder that their restaurants remain open on Sundays.

In 2020, Chik-fil-A was named America’s favorite fast-food restaurant by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) while Burger King was named twelfth favorite. With the support of LGBTQ people and allies, Burger King is hoping to move up in those ranks.

