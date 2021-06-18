Harris Teeter announced June 15 the company will be celebrating Pride Month with a new array of rainbow products as a show of solidarity with the LGBTQ community. The ultimate goal for Harris Teeter and their product providers is to make every shopper and staff member feel valued and celebrated. For this reason, businesses such as Proctor & Gamble (P&G), Johnson & Johnson, Vizzy and Barefoot have launched Pride-related merchandise to be sold at various Harris Teeter locations.

This is not the first time Harris Teeter has commented on the LGBTQ community this year. At the beginning of pride month, Harris Teeter made a Facebook post that featured several employees who identify as LGBTQ, asking them what June means to them. This question was met with comments about the importance of recognizing queer experiences and creating a supportive work environment.

“Pride Month to me is a fun time for the LGBTQ+ community to be recognized and allowed to express pure happiness and other emotions. I hope that someday the separation will disappear so diversity and inclusion will win,” said a Harris Teeter associate identified as Julia.

Harris Teeter and their partners are hoping to break down that division by giving back to the community. This includes supplier-sponsored donation campaigns and spotlighting local LGBTQ nonprofits.

Each business featured by Harris Teeter has their own campaign for Pride with their own titles. P&G’s “Can’t Cancel Pride” program focuses on helping LGBTQ people affected by COVID-19 and raising funds for the national LGBTQ organization Centerlink. Johnson & Johnson is supporting Family Equality through their “Care with Pride” campaign to help LGBTQ families with legal matters.

Providing financial aid to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Vizzy has launched their limited edition “Hard Seltzer Pride Pack.” In the interest of helping two organizations, the National Center for Transgender Equality and Free Mom Hugs, Barefoot Bubbly has donated funds to the LGBTQ community for over thirty years and hopes to continue to do so.

In the midst of all of these collaborations, Harris Teeter’s aim is to inform, educate and uplift both the LGBTQ community and potential future allies.

